The Federal Government has terminated the contract for Section 1 of the Kano-Maiduguri road project, which had been awarded to Dantata & Sawoe Ltd back in 2007.

This is contained in a statement released on Saturday by the Minister’s Special Adviser on Media, Uchenna Orji, via the ministry’s official website.

The termination, according to Minister of Works David Umahi, was due to the contract’s expiration.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that long-standing infrastructure projects are completed on time and deliver value for money.

In addition, the Minister revealed the government’s intent to revisit and revise the liability period for all federal projects to guarantee durability and optimal value for public funds.

“Going forward, there will be a clear agreement on milestone completion timelines for ongoing projects under the Tax Credit Scheme.

“My position as the Minister of Works is that everybody must take responsibility. We will no longer fold our hands and allow the projects we have awarded and even reviewed to continue to linger,” he said.

On Flood in Bauchi State

In addition, Umahi assured Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed of immediate intervention to repair a flood-damaged section of the Kano-Maiduguri federal road within the State.

In response to the flood damage, the Minister instructed a technical team from the Ministry of Works to evaluate the situation and recommend an urgent solution to restore access and ease the difficulties experienced by the affected communities.

“It’s unfortunate that when a job is completed by contractors, we don’t even enjoy the road for five years before we’re back to square one. This is why I’ve been advocating against the one-year liability period; poorly executed jobs can last a year, but not five,” he said.

He also directed Mothercart Ltd, the original contractor for the damaged section, to join the assessment team and determine why the road failed.

More Insights

Furthermore, the Minister commended Dangote Plc for their contributions to the Apapa-Oworonshoki Expressway, the Lekki-Deep Seaport road, and the Nnamdi Azikiwe road in Kaduna.

He also lauded BUA for their work on the Lokoja-Benin Highway at Ekpoma. Additionally, the Minister urged Mainstream Energy Solutions to expedite their efforts on their respective projects as the government emphasizes the need for the rapid completion of these critical infrastructure initiatives.

Umahi reassured that the government is dedicated to ensuring that Nigerians experience the tangible benefits of these investments, with a focus on making the nation’s roads safer, more reliable, and a catalyst for economic growth.