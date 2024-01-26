Lagos State is considering the establishment of an airline for passenger operations, as preparations to commence construction of its airport in Lekki reach the final stage.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed this plan on Thursday during the Lagos West Senatorial District People’s Town Hall Meeting. He presented a rundown of achievements and stewardship by his administration in the western part of Lagos.

During the meeting, Pa Muhammed Hassan, a former Permanent Secretary and retired Auditor General for Local Government in Lagos, suggested that the state was ready to own an airline.

In response, Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that the plan had been in progress for months, with the state finalizing the financing model for the project. The Governor also mentioned that they are awaiting Federal Government approval and operational contingencies for the airline.

He stated,

“Over the last five months, Mr. Deputy Governor and I have been working to put a concise plan together for the establishment of an airline, but we did not make the plan open because of the need to get adequate knowledge about the operational procedures of airlines.”

“The business plan is viable and there is no issue about financing. The conversation has gone to an advanced stage, but we need to get the proper information on operations before we go ahead to implement the plan.”

Plans for security

Gov. Sanwo-Olu also announced that his administration would deploy additional patrol vehicles and equipment to enhance surveillance and augment the capacity of security agencies to address emerging threats.

He encouraged citizens to abide by the law and lend their support to government initiatives aimed at upholding law and order. The Governor emphasized that enforcement of laws alone would not suffice; the government is committed to ensuring that laws are equitable and just for all residents.