The governor of Cross River State, Bassey Otu, has announced that the state government has concluded arrangements to add three new aeroplanes for the state-owned airline, Cally Air.

The governor disclosed this during the inauguration of a Boeing 737 – 5N BYR Plane into the state-owned airline in Calabar on Tuesday.

Nairametrics gathered that the addition of the Boeing 737 aircraft brought the number of planes in the airline’s fleet to two.

Gov. Otu stated that the reason for the additional aircraft for the state-owned airline was to ensure seamless air service to visitors to the state during the annual Calabar carnival, scheduled to commence on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The governor further revealed that the Boeing 737 aircraft and the other plane will from Thursday be flying from Abuja and Lagos respectively to Calabar during the 32-day carnival.

“We have about three aircraft that would be joining the fleet in no distant time.

“Permit me to thank officials of the Ministry of Aviation and the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for making it possible that flights, very soon, would be landing here till 9pm.

“The lighting is being restored and the airport is returning to total functionality to exist as an international airport,” he stated.

Furthermore, Gov. Otu thanked Aero the airline’s partner, Aero Contractors, saying:

“I want to thank Aero Contractors, our partner in this business. We have agreed to build even stronger and to make sure that this partnership becomes a very viable business for the state.”

What you should know

Cally Air, the Cross River State-owned airline, was launched by former Governor Benedict Ayade in 2021, with one aircraft.

The main hub of Cally Air is the Margaret Ekpo International Airport, also known as Calabar Airport.

The airline is a joint venture between the Cross River State government and Dana Group under a public-private agreement.

Cally Air commenced flight operations with daily services from Calabar Airport to Abuja and Lagos, on August 1, 2021.