The Abia State Government has confirmed its partnership with the Federal Government on two major infrastructure projects: the construction of an airport in Abia State and the development of the Ariam/Usaka Ikwuano-Ikot Ekpene Road.

Governor Alex Otti announced this during a church service at Christ Embassy along Library Avenue, Bank Road Umuahia, according to a statement by Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Governor of Abia State.

He emphasized that work on these projects will commence soon, noting that the partnership with the Federal Government on the airport project will be officially announced shortly.

“I want to reassure the pastor that we are doing something about the Ikot Ekpene-Ariama/Usaka all the way. Just like we are partnering with the Federal Government on the Airport Project which will be advertised very soon, we are also partnering with the Federal Government on the Ikwuano Road all the way to Akwa-Ibom and, I can assure you that very soon work will start there,” Gov. Otti said.

These projects are part of the Abia State Government’s efforts expected to boost the state’s economic development and improve connectivity for residents and businesses.

What you should know

The Abia State Government, in a statement dated May 23, 2024, announced that the Federal Government had approved the development of an airstrip for Abia State.

However, the Abia State Government expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government to upscale the airstrip into a full-fledged airport.

Additionally, the statement revealed that Access Bank had shown interest in partnering with the Abia State Government on the airport project. A Federal Government team from the Ministry of Aviation, including representatives from various aviation agencies such as the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), had already visited Abia State to inspect the proposed site for the new airport.

The Abia State Government projects that if everything goes according to plan, a runway and terminal building should be completed within the next year, with additional facilities to follow.

It is important to note that during a visit to the United States earlier this year, Governor Otti disclosed that his predecessor, Okezie Ikpeazu, had authorized the release of N10 billion from state funds for the purpose of building Abia Airport. According to an audit by the global audit firm KPMG, the contractor was later instructed to wire the funds into 32 different accounts.