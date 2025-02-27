Abia State Governor, Alex Otti has launched the Abia Fostering Innovation Reform School Transformation (AbiaFIRST) Education Transformation Programme to reform the state’s educational system

In a statement on his official X account, he noted that the programme is beyond infrastructure improvements, focusing on institutional reforms that will drive long-term socioeconomic development.

Governor Otti emphasized that the initiative aligns with his administration’s governance agenda to accelerate socioeconomic development in Abia State.

“The initiative is not merely about improving school infrastructure but represents a complete institutional reform.

The programme focuses on the development of school infrastructure, training and retraining of teachers on new trends, recruitment of quality educators, curriculum upgrades to accommodate emerging knowledge, and addressing the malaise of examination malpractices by inculcating diligence and fair competition in our children, among other key issues,” he stated.

N120 Billion allocated for education in 2025

Governor Otti disclosed that for the 2025 fiscal year, his administration has allocated N120 billion for various education projects.

“For the 2025 fiscal year, we have allocated N120 billion for various education projects, including rebuilding over 200 model schools, enhancing teachers’ welfare, and introducing new incentives to attract top educators,” he announced.

To accommodate the rising enrollment in public schools, Governor Otti also stated that the government would double the number of teachers recruited this year.

The governor expressed gratitude to various stakeholders and development partners who contributed to the education reform agenda.

“Special thanks to the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Elder Goodluck Ubochi, and his team for their dedication to these reform initiatives. We are grateful for the support and collaboration of development partners, including UNESCO, the World Bank, and the British Council. I also commend the contributions of the Education Reform and Innovation Team (ERIT), led by Mrs. Abolaji Osimhen, who has been engaging with our administration since 2023,” he stated.

Focus on education

Governor Otti urged students to take their education seriously, highlighting the global competition for opportunities. He emphasized that the government is committed to preparing them for the future.

“To our pupils and students, I urged them to focus on their education, as the competition for opportunities is now global. Mediocrity has no place in the world we are preparing you for,” he stated.

He emphasized that the government is committed to preparing them for the future.