Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has approved the establishment of a 10-megawatt (MW) Independent Power Project (IPP) at Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, in a move aimed at addressing the lingering electricity challenges within the university campus and surrounding host communities.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday in Otamkpa, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, while receiving Mr. Lucky Johnson, the member representing Isiukwuato Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, who formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP).

According to Otti, the power project is part of his administration’s broader energy reform agenda and is expected to provide a steady and reliable power supply to both the ABSU community and the residents of Uturu town.

“A few weeks ago, we signed the Abia State Electricity Bill into law, so we no longer need to go to anybody for approval to set up renewable energy or IPP, whether integrated power or standalone,” he explained.

He further disclosed that preparations are ongoing to set up the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency (ASERA), which will oversee the implementation and regulation of power generation and distribution within the state. The governor also noted that a seasoned professional of Abia origin, who has managed similar energy projects in Canada, will lead the new regulatory agency.

“We are saying that the days of darkness are over, and you know, once light comes in, darkness takes flight,” Otti added, affirming his administration’s commitment to sustainable development.

Broader Infrastructure Commitment

The governor reiterated his administration’s holistic infrastructure development strategy, assuring residents that power improvements will be complemented by road rehabilitation and other critical projects.

“We do not want potholes in Abia State; we want smooth driving, and we are going to gradually get to all the roads,” he said.

Stakeholders React

Several key stakeholders at the event applauded the governor’s vision and commitment to energy and infrastructure development.

Hon. Amobi Ogah, member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, and Mr. Emmanuel Emeruwa, Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, described Otti as a visionary leader who deserves the people’s continued support.

Mr. Ikechukwu Uwanna, Abia State Commissioner for Justice, commended the governor’s performance, noting that his achievements have exceeded expectations.

Chief Chidiebere Uguru, President General of Isuikwuato Development Union, and Dr. Chidi Mba, President General of Uturu Development Union, expressed gratitude for the power project and infrastructure developments in the region.

Dr. Onyinyechi Rufus-Obi of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA) described the IPP as a “welcome development” that would significantly enhance the quality of life and economic activities in the area.

The 10MW IPP project, once completed, is expected to serve as a model for decentralized, state-led electricity solutions in Nigeria, demonstrating the practical benefits of power sector reform at the subnational level.