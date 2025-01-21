Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has launched an ambitious N10.78 billion project to rehabilitate and retrofit 200 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) across the state, with completion scheduled within 100 days.

Speaking at the ceremony on Monday at Ngwu Primary Healthcare Center in Uzuakoli, Bende Local Government Area, Otti emphasized that building an effective healthcare system in Abia remained central to his governance agenda.

He stated that the government would “renovate and provide operational infrastructure to the selected 200 PHCs, and the project would be executed within 100 days.”

According to Otti, the initiative, tagged “Project Ekwueme,” would be replicated across all the Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in the state, aiming to improve access to quality healthcare, particularly in rural communities.

Addressing challenges in healthcare access

The governor also stated that the initiative would help reduce exposure to quacks and fake drugs, while effectively improving the health and longevity of the people.

He further explained that the facilities would be equipped with an independent power supply from renewable energy sources, an efficient water supply system, and other supporting infrastructure.

He said this would improve the operational environment, preserve drug supplies and medical consumables, and ultimately reduce costs.

“We are committed to using high-quality and durable materials at every stage of the construction process because this is our own. We will not tolerate any form of mediocrity, and every contractor will be required to provide post-delivery infrastructure maintenance services for at least five years.

“Community leaders and other stakeholder groups are encouraged to be part of the project monitoring and evaluation efforts. All acts of sabotage or attempts to steal from the facilities will attract severe consequences by the government, with the cooperation of our people,” he added.

He also noted that security agencies have been mandated to monitor activities across the 200 project sites and use every legitimate tool at their disposal to prevent any efforts to undermine our programme.

Collaborating for health sector transformation

Otti reiterated that the government was prepared to welcome productive partnerships aimed at combating the multiple health threats facing the state’s various demographics.

He also mentioned that training programmes would be offered to healthcare professionals to equip them with the latest trends and new ideas in their operational areas.

Prioritizing healthcare for socio-economic growth

Otti expressed the State Government’s commitment to prioritizing the transformation of the health sector in order to improve the socio-economic reality of the citizens.

In a speech, the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Enoch Uche, described the “project 200 PHCs in 100 days” as a vehicle for delivering democracy dividends.

“This project, with a whopping cost of N10.78 billion, covers sites that are easily identifiable when you move around Abia, clearly making the state a healthcare construction site,” Uche said.

He said the project would contribute to addressing the core objective of the third Sustainable Development Goal.

According to him, the primary goal of the government in embarking on the project is to bring healthcare closer to the people.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Mrs. Ngozi Azodo, explained that “Project Ekwueme” had been designed to have three phases.

“Project Ekwueme has three components: ‘200 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in 100 days,’ the proof of concept for Abia Medical City, and the transition to the college of medicine.

“For the ‘200 Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) in 100 days’ initiative, we have several phases, including remodeling, equipping, and, of course, human resources for health,” Azodo said.

She also added that under the programme, every political ward in the state would receive functional Primary Healthcare Centers.