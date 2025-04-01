The Federal Government revoked the provisional allocation of houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) for 1,357 beneficiaries across 33 states due to failure to complete outright payment within the stipulated timeframe.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development confirmed the revocation in an official statement on Tuesday, citing non-compliance with the 90-day payment deadline and an additional eight-week grace period.

The statement noted that the decision aligns with the terms stated in the Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter issued to the beneficiaries.

It listed the beneficiaries, housing types, and locations, from which the figures 1,357 and 33 states were derived. The units included one- and two-bedroom bungalows and three-bedroom semi-detached bungalows.

“Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has officially announced revocation of the Offer of Provisional Allocation of Houses under the National Housing Programme (NHP) for all recipients who failed to make full and outright payment within the stipulated period of 90 days, and the additional eight-week grace, granted.

This decision aligns with the terms and conditions outlined in Paragraph 2 of the Provisional Offer of Allocation Letter issued to beneficiaries,” the statement read in part.

The affected properties were located in 33 states, including Delta, Cross River, Edo, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Ebonyi, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, Osun, Gombe, Adamawa, Taraba, Yobe, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, Katsina, Kaduna, Jigawa, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kano.

The Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Muhammad Belgore, emphasized that only recipients who failed to meet the payment obligations within the required period were affected.

He assured that those who completed their payments by February 28, 2025, remain eligible to receive their Letters of Allocation and take possession of their homes immediately.

To enhance transparency, the Ministry has published the full list of revoked allocations, including names, house locations, house types, and the locations of the affected subscribers, on its official website, https://fmhud.gov.ng.

The statement further noted that the list will also be released in the Daily Trust, The Nation, and Leadership newspapers in the first week of April 2025.

Affected individuals have been advised to visit the Ministry’s headquarters in Mabushi, Abuja, or contact the Director of Public Buildings and Housing Development for further inquiries.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring fair access to affordable housing while enforcing compliance with allocation terms to streamline the NHP for greater efficiency.