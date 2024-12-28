The Abia State Government has approved a budget of N750,282,200,000 (N750.2bn) for the 2025 fiscal year, with a significant focus on infrastructural development.

Governor Alex Otti assented to the budget during a signing ceremony at the Government House in Umuahia on Friday.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Governor of Abia State, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha.

According to the statement, the budget prioritizes capital expenditure, allocating 82% of the total sum to infrastructure and other long-term projects.

“Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti has signed into law a budget of Seven Hundred and Fifty Billion, Two Hundred and Eighty-Two Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira (750,282, 200,000) only for the 2025 fiscal year,” the statement read in part.

It added, “Governor Otti explained that the budget demonstrates his push for infrastructural development having allocated 82% of the entire budget to capital expenditures.”

Governor Otti emphasized that the administration’s commitment to infrastructural development is evident in the budget, noting that allocating over 80% to capital expenditure highlights a focus on projects designed to endure and benefit future generations.

“Our push for infrastructural development is demonstrated in this budget because when you have capital expenditure over 80 per cent, it speaks to what you want to do with infrastructure, things that would out-last all of us,” Gov. Otti stated.

The statement further revealed that the Abia State 2025 budget allocates the remaining 18% to recurrent expenditure, despite the financial pressures of implementing the new national minimum wage and sustaining regular pension payments.

It also emphasized that this allocation reflects the Otti-led administration’s commitment to prudent resource management while fulfilling critical operational obligations.

More insights

The statement provided additional insight into the planned infrastructure projects for 2025. Governor Otti highlighted several ongoing initiatives that commenced in 2023 and are slated for completion by 2025.

These include the Port Harcourt Road in Aba, the Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia Road, the Ohafia-Arochukwu Road extending to the boundary in Ini, and the Okobo-Abam Road.

Other key projects include the Omenuko Bridge, Nunya Road, and numerous other roads that have been awarded or flagged off. The Governor also emphasized significant investments in other critical sectors, such as hospitals and schools, which form part of the administration’s comprehensive development agenda.

Governor Otti reiterated his administration’s commitment to ensuring that these projects not only meet immediate needs but also lay a solid foundation for sustainable growth and development in Abia State.