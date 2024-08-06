Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has initiated significant measures to reform the state’s education sector, aiming to train 12,000 teachers and reclaim 180 public schools that have been alienated and encumbered.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, made this announcement during a press briefing at the Government House, Umuahia, following the weekly State Executive Council meeting.

As part of the ongoing education sector reforms, 12,000 teachers across the state will undergo extensive training during the summer break to prepare for the new-look schools set to be operational by September 2024.

Governor Otti has constituted a dedicated committee to oversee the recovery of these public schools, the committee members are:

Chairman: Chief of Staff, Caleb Ajagba

Secretary: Commissioner for Education, Prof. Eme Uche-Eme

Other members of the committee

Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Ikechukwu Uwana

Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzo Nwachukwu

General Manager, Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Mr. Kingsley Agomuoh

General Manager, Greater Aba Development Agency (GADA), Mr. Uche Ukeje

Chief Security Officer to the Governor, Mr. Ken Nwosu.

The committee’s primary task is to identify and recover approximately 180 alienated and encumbered public schools across Abia State. This effort is part of a broader initiative to eliminate the misappropriation of school lands by a privileged few and ensure that all school properties are used exclusively for educational purposes.

The council also includes consultants who have completed a full diagnostic assessment of the educational sector in Abia State, working in conjunction with the education commissioner to revamp school curricula.

The Abia State Government has condemned the misuse of schools that have been handed over to various missions and organizations, emphasizing that such institutions must be used solely for educational activities. Organizations unable to properly operate these schools are advised to return them to the government.

What you should know

In its journey to transform the educational landscape, the Abia State government has engaged world-class consultants to drive reforms in its education sector. A high-level meeting was held with the Polish and Bulgarian governments to ensure that the sector drives development, with both countries expressing interest in the state’s education initiatives.

The state Ministry of Education is working to relocate pupils from closed private schools to enable them to continue their studies. Efforts are underway to reopen JAMB CBT centres in the state, with 10 centres already reopened and more expected to open early next year.

The accreditation of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) has commenced, accompanied by upgrades to facilities and the acquisition of new faculties.

In November 2023, the Abia State Government sealed 197 private schools for failing to meet the required minimum standards.