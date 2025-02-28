The Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has granted bail of N50 million each to former Abia State Governor Theodore Ahamefule Orji and four others in an alleged N60.85 billion fraud case instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Lilian Abai granted the defendants bail on Friday following their arraignment on a sixteen-count charge bordering on conspiracy, official corruption, stealing, and diversion of public funds.

Apart from Orji, the other defendants in the case are Engr. Chinedum Orji, Dr. Philip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma, and Romanus K. Madu.

EFCC’s Case

According to the EFCC, the defendants allegedly contravened Sections 516 and 516(a) of the Criminal Code, Law of Abia State and are to be punished under the same provisions.

One of the charges reads:

“That you, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, Engr. Chinedum Orji, Dr. Philip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma, and Romanus K. Madu, sometime between 2011 and 2015 in Umuahia, Abia State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, stole and converted the sum of N22,500,000,000.00 (Twenty-Two Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira Only), being the allocation to the Abia State Government as security votes, thereby committing an offence contrary to the provisions of Section 390 (5) of the Criminal Code Law of Abia State.

Another charge states:

“That you, Chief Theodore Ahamefule Orji, Engr. Chinedum Orji, Dr. Philip Nto, Onwumene King Obioma, and Romanus K. Madu, sometime between 2010 and 2011 in Umuahia, Abia State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired among yourselves to commit unlawful acts, to wit: stealing and conversion of the sum of N12,000,000,000.00 (Twelve Billion Naira Only), being funds due to Abia State from the Paris Club Refund, thereby committing an offence contrary to the provisions of Sections 516 and 516(a) of the Criminal Code Law of Abia State.

Court Proceedings

During the resumed proceedings, all the defendants pleaded “not guilty” to the charges when they were read out by the court registrar.

Following the plea, prosecution counsel Kemi Pinheiro (SAN) requested a date for the commencement of trial, stating that the anti-graft agency was prepared to present its witnesses and documentary evidence.

However, defence counsels representing the five defendants—including Bode Olanipekun (SAN), Chika Osolu Ojukwu (SAN), K.I. Odeh, Oke Amaechi (SAN), and Isaac Anya urged the court to consider their clients’ respective bail applications.

Counsel to Theodore Orji, Bode Olanipekun (SAN), prayed the court to grant his client bail to enable him to stand trial, emphasizing that bail is a constitutionally guaranteed right of a defendant.

The other defence counsels aligned with Olanipekun’s submissions.

After hearing arguments from both sides, Justice Abai granted the defendants bail in the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50,000,000.00) each.

The judge outlined the following bail conditions:

Each defendant must provide one surety in like sum.

The surety must own landed property in Umuahia and present proof of Certificate of Occupancy.

The surety must depose to an affidavit of means and submit two recent passport photographs for verification.

Each defendant must deposit their international passports with the court registrar pending the determination of the case.

The judge then adjourned the matter to June 18 and 19, 2025, for the commencement of trial.