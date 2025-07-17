The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) has revealed that more than N4.63 trillion capital was raised in the first half of 2025 through a combination of corporate and sovereign instruments listed on its platform.

This significant raise, according to the NGX, played a key role in financing infrastructure projects, supporting enterprise growth, and accelerating innovation across sectors.

One of the major drivers of this capital raise was the NGX Invest platform, a digital solution launched in 2024 to simplify investor participation in public offerings.

Since its rollout, NGX Invest has expanded access to primary market instruments, contributing notably to the ongoing banking recapitalization effort, which has so far mobilized over N2 trillion.

Beyond capital formation, the NGX has also seen strong overall performance in the first half of the year. Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and CEO of NGX Group, attributed this to deliberate structural reforms and deepened engagement with regulators.

Attracting investors

Popoola said the Exchange’s work with the SEC to improve transparency, offer more products, and protect investors is helping to build a stronger and more inclusive market.

This assertion is backed by performance data from the first half of 2025. During the period, overall market capitalization rose by 16% to N126.7 trillion.

Equities led the way, growing from N62.7 trillion in January to N75.9 trillion.

The fixed income market stabilized at N50.5 trillion.

While Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) gained more traction, climbing to N25.7 trillion.

“The NGX Group — comprising Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX Regulation (NGX RegCo), and NGX Real Estate (NGX RelCo) — continues to drive market development through innovation, digital tools, and policy engagement aimed at keeping the market dynamic and investor-focused,” the release stated.

Commenting on the improving investment climate, David Adonri, Vice Chairman of Equity Capital Solutions Limited, noted that stabilizing interest rates and a more predictable foreign exchange environment have played a key role in restoring investor confidence.

That renewed confidence is increasingly visible in the equities market, where participation has remained strong through the first half of the year.

All Share performance:

The Nigerian All-Share Index (ASI) delivered a strong showing in the first half of 2025, recording a year-to-date gain of 16.57%, firmly in positive territory.

This marks the sixth straight H1 rally since the beginning of 2023, a streak that highlights growing investor confidence and sustained market momentum.

The ASI climbed from 102,928.6 points in January to 119,978.6 points by the end of June, driven by bullish sentiment and supported by a total trading volume of 67 billion shares.

Sector performance further reflected the bullish mood. The NGX Consumer Goods Index led the charge with an impressive 51.21% gain, while the NGX Pension Index and NGX Banking Index also posted solid gains of 19.32% and 18.06%, respectively.