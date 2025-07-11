The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared a Kano state Indigene, Rabiu Auwalu Tijjani, wanted over alleged $1,931,700.12 money laundering allegations.

This was disclosed in a notice signed by Dele Oyewale, EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, dated July 11, 2025.

The suspect is alleged to have committed conspiracy and obtained money under false pretences, in contravention of relevant laws.

“The public is hereby notified that RABIU AUWALU TIJJANI, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Conspiracy, Obtaining Money by False Pretence and Money Laundering to the tune of $1,931,700.12 (One Million Nine Hundred and Thirty One Thousand Seven Hundred United State of American Dollars and Twelve Cents).

“RABIU, 43, is an indigene of Dala LGA of Kano State and his last known address is: 59, Murtala Muhammed Way, Kano State,” the statement partly reads.

Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies.

What You Should Know

The EFCC is one of Nigeria’s frontline anti-graft agencies that is spearheading the fight against financial crimes, including money laundering.

Prior to the prosecution of suspects, the Commission carries out an investigation.

In October 2024, the Commission disclosed that it had recovered N248 billion, $105.4 million, and other foreign currencies between October 18, 2023, and October 18, 2024.

Additionally, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Kekere-Ekun, revealed on September 30, 2024, that a total of 2,398 financial crime convictions were recorded in the judiciary between January 2, 2024, and August 2, 2024, by anti-graft agencies.

She attributed this achievement to the expertise of the EFCC and other relevant stakeholders.

Justice Kekere-Ekun also noted that the Corruption and Financial Crime Cases Trial Monitoring Committee (COTRIMCO), chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima, CFR, JSC (Rtd.), has played a crucial role in expediting the trial of corruption and financial crime cases in Nigeria.

She said that between January 2, 2024, and August 2, 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), with COTRIMCO’s support, secured 2,387 convictions, while the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) filed 54 cases and secured 11 convictions.