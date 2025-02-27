The Abia State Government has signaled plans to amend its law on expired drugs, introducing stricter penalties, including imprisonment, for traders involved in the sale of fake, expired, and unregistered medicines and products.

Governor Alex Otti gave the hint on Thursday in Aba during a meeting with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and representatives of Ariaria, Eziukwu, and Tenant Road markets.

Also in attendance were the Chairman of Aba South Local Government Council, Mr. Anyanwu Obialor, and the Director of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN), Abia chapter, Mrs. Ngozi Nzenwata.

Otti, who was represented by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ukoha Njoku, warned traders against complicity in the activities of expired medicine dealers and counterfeiters, stressing that they would face harsher punishments if found guilty.

According to him, “as we pursue these killers who poison our people with expired medicines from the markets now, they will likely move into the suburbs of Aba to continue their wicked acts. “

“To protect yourselves, if you see something, say something, Otherwise, when these individuals are caught, you may find your houses sealed while you are forced to live elsewhere for months, awaiting the conclusion of investigations,” Otti warned.

NAFDAC announces reopening of some sealed shops

Earlier, the Zonal Director of NAFDAC, Mr. Martins Iluyomade, stated that the meeting was convened to announce the reopening of shops that were sealed but not found culpable in the sale of illegal or counterfeit products.

However, he noted that some of the shops sealed by the agency in the markets would not be reopened until the owners were identified.

“This is to inform traders who are not involved in selling medicines or counterfeit products but had their shops sealed that the agency has decided to reopen their shops, some of which have been shut for the past three weeks or more,” he said.

He added that affected traders must meet specific conditions before their shops can be reopened. “Once you fulfill these conditions, your shops will be reopened,” Iluyomade assured.

The NAFDAC zonal director regretted that counterfeiters at the Eziukwu market had rejected the training and free NAFDAC registration offered to them as a lifeline to transition into legal businesses.

Calls for better regulation of medicine sales

Meanwhile, Mrs. Ngozi Nzenwata, Director of PCN, Abia chapter, stressed the need for the state government to assist medicine dealers in establishing a Medicine Mart or a Wholesale Coordinating Centre (CWC) to ensure proper regulation of medicine sales in the state.

Similarly, the Chairman of Aba South LGA, Mr. Anyanwu Obialor, condemned those who claim to be traders but engage in the sale of dangerous consumables.

He pledged to collaborate with the Abia State Government and NAFDAC to impose severe penalties on any trader found guilty of counterfeiting.

Obialor further disclosed that, henceforth, the council would revoke the licenses of any shops caught selling expired or counterfeit products.

Market leaders pledge to support anti-counterfeiting efforts

Market union leaders, including Mr. Mike Okoro and Moses Ibe (Eziukwu Market), James Nwogu (Ekumi/Ariaria Market), and Chimezie Ugwu (Tenant Road Market), expressed gratitude to NAFDAC and Governor Otti for reopening some of the previously sealed shops.

They pledged to support efforts to curb counterfeiting and illegal drug sales while appealing for reconsideration for the remaining shops that have yet to be reopened.