Nauru, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, moves to sell its golden passports to foreign nationals for $105,000 each as part of a controversial effort to fund its relocation due to rising sea levels caused by climate change.

According to The Guardian, the country’s president, David Adeang, announced the new “golden passport” program on Tuesday, aiming to secure financial resources for the island’s mass relocation amid the growing environmental threat.

Nauru, with a population of 13,000 residents, is planning a large-scale relocation of its people due to the impact of rising sea levels.

The country will sell passports to foreign nationals for $105,000 each, offering them visa-free access to 89 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and Hong Kong.

Nauru’s response to climate change

Nauru, according to reports, is one of the world’s smallest nations, with a land area of just 21 square kilometers (8 square miles). As sea levels rise, Nauru is struggling to maintain its land.

The country’s president, Adeang, explained that this initiative is not only about adapting to climate change, but also about securing a future for the generations to come. He stated,

“This is about more than survival. It is about ensuring future generations have a safe, resilient and sustainable home.”

Rising sea levels and economic challenges

The head of Nauru’s Economic and Climate Resilience Citizenship Program, Edward Clark, stated that current climate financing efforts are insufficient to meet the country’s needs. With limited land and resources, the government expects to generate $5.7 million in the first year of the citizenship program, which would come from about 66 successful applications.

The country hopes to increase this revenue to $43 million in the future, covering about 20% of the total government revenue.

Controversy and security concerns

Reports cite that Nauru’s citizenship program has raised concerns about potential criminal exploitation. Countries like Vanuatu, Samoa, and Tonga have also introduced similar citizenship-for-investment programs, which have faced scrutiny.

A research fellow at the Australian National University, Henrietta McNeill, according to The Guardian, warned that such programs could allow criminals to bypass law enforcement, launder money, or exploit visa-free entry privileges. Nauru previously faced a scandal in 2003 when it sold citizenship to members of al-Qaida, who were later arrested in Asia.

This time, Clark assured that the new program would include “strict and thorough due diligence procedures” to ensure that only responsible investors would be granted citizenship.

He added, “This programme isn’t just about acquiring another passport. It’s about joining a community dedicated to pioneering solutions for global challenges.”

Funding the relocation effort

The first phase of Nauru’s planned relocation, which is expected to cost more than $60 million, will be funded primarily through the citizenship program. Clark described the initiative as an innovative solution to the unique challenges faced by climate-vulnerable countries.

“There is an urgent need to ensure these countries disproportionately benefit from climate innovation,” he said.

The relocation is part of a broader plan to move about 90% of Nauru’s population to safer, higher ground.

Past challenges and foreign relations

According to reports, Nauru, in the past, has received millions of dollars in aid from the Australian government to house migrants seeking asylum in Australia. However, this arrangement was scaled back following human rights concerns, including multiple deaths and suicide attempts. As of August 2024, Nauru still holds 87 detainees under the offshore processing agreement.

Despite the controversies, Nauru’s government sees the sale of passports as a necessary step to secure its future in the face of climate change.