Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has launched the State Wide Area Network, Internet, and Managed Network Services initiative, aimed at transforming governance and expanding digital access across the state.

Otti highlighted that the initiative includes distributing high-performance digital tools, laying fiber optic cables across public institutions, and installing infrastructure for high-speed data transmission.

The state governor announced the project on his official X page, describing the initiative as a milestone that would usher in a technology-driven transformation

“Today marks a transformative milestone for Abia State as we officially flag off the Umuahia Dedicated Internet Access/Wide Area Network (WAN) Project at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Secretariat Complex, Umuahia,” he stated.

The project, powered by ipNX, a leading ICT company in Nigeria, to equip Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) with high-speed digital tools and fibre-optic connectivity to enhance governance and service delivery.

Empowering civil servants and businesses

Governor Otti emphasized the project seeks to boost economic activities by connecting artisans, entrepreneurs, and businesses to the digital economy.

“Our vision is to unlock opportunities for enterprise growth by connecting the broader Abia economy to the digital space. From enabling artisans and entrepreneurs to trade on virtual platforms to preparing our civil service for round-the-clock operations, the project reflects our commitment to building a New Abia powered by innovation, inclusivity, and progress,” Otti noted.

He also noted that the initiative would empower civil servants with essential digital tools to enhance service delivery.

“Through this initiative, we are empowering civil servants with the tools and skills to deliver faster, more efficient services to Ndi Abia,” he said.

Beyond government institutions and businesses, the initiative aims to extend digital access to communities across the state.

Otti disclosed that agreements had been finalized to lay fiber optic cables in Aba, Umuahia, and Ohafia, with the goal of expanding network coverage to every community.

“Every community in Abia must have reliable network service within nine months, enabling businesses to thrive virtually,” Otti directed the Chief Information Officer.

Digital inclusion and skills development

Recognizing the need for digital capacity-building, the government is investing in training programmes to upskill workers for a digitally driven economy.

“We are also investing in capacity-building programmes to upskill our workforce for the challenges of a digitally driven future. As we expand the network across the state, we envision a future where urban and rural communities alike share in the dividends of digital inclusion.

“We extend our gratitude to Mr. Gerald Ilukwe, the Chief Information Officer of Abia State and his team, for their relentless efforts and invaluable contributions toward integrating Abia into the global digital ecosystem,” he said.

