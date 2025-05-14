The Abia State Government has officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria to accelerate its digital transformation initiatives.

The announcement was made by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Okey Kanu, during a press briefing in Umuahia on Monday.

The MoU is the culmination of months of discussions and negotiations between the state government and MTN management, aimed at revolutionizing the state’s digital landscape.

Key areas of the MoU

Kanu outlined six primary areas that the MoU addresses, all designed to enhance digital access and governance in Abia State by the end of this year:

Broadband coverage across Abia State

“The first area is coverage of 100 per cent of the population and space of the whole Abia with broadband access before year-end,” Kanu said.

The initiative will ensure that every part of the state, including remote areas, has access to high-speed internet, fostering greater connectivity for residents.

Device ownership scheme for civil servants

The MoU also includes provisions for a device ownership scheme aimed at supporting Abia State civil servants.

“The second area is a device ownership scheme to support Abia civil servants with work tools.

“This is a situation whereby MTN Nigeria Limited will finance the acquisition of laptops, smartphones, and Wi-Fi devices for Abia State Civil Servants,” Kanu explained

This initiative will equip government employees with the necessary tools to enhance their productivity and support the state’s digital transformation agenda.

Digital governance

The third focus area centers on improving digital governance. The plan includes the provision of cloud services and computing infrastructure to facilitate smoother government operations.

This is expected to improve transparency, efficiency, and public service delivery in the state.

Establishment of Abia Digital Mall

A key component of the partnership is the creation of an Abia Digital Mall.

“The fourth area focuses on establishing an Abia Digital Mall to support small businesses and the informal sector and will involve the usage of multiple digital tools to drive SME growth in Abia State,” Kanu highlighted.

This initiative is intended to empower local businesses by providing a platform to expand their reach and improve their operations through digital tools.

4G and 5G Service Rollout

The partnership also includes plans to roll out 4G and 5G services in strategic areas. Kanu confirmed,

“The fifth target is the rollout of 4G and 5G services in Umuahia, Aba, and Ohafia before year-end.”

This move is expected to enhance internet speeds, enabling businesses and individuals in these cities to experience more reliable and faster internet services.

Digital marketplace for e-governance and online commerce

The final area of the MoU involves the development of a digital marketplace designed to foster e-governance and online commerce.

“The sixth area involves creating a digital marketplace to drive e-governance and online commerce in the state.

“This will attempt to distribute into bold manifestation the Governor’s vision of digital transformation of Abia State to the 21st century,” Kanu noted.

The digital marketplace aims to enhance government efficiency and stimulate economic activity within the state.

Abia digital economy

Speaking at the ceremony, Governor Alex Otti described the partnership as a “bold move to position Abia State as a digitally enabled economy and innovation hub.”

He reiterated the state’s readiness to provide the support required to ensure long-term success, particularly in the areas of youth empowerment, governance and economic competitiveness.

MTN’s CEO, Dr. Karl Toriola, said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to deliver the benefits of a modern connected life and described the initiative as a blend of infrastructure investment, innovation, and public-private collaboration.

“At MTN, we are guided by the belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life.

“With Abia State, this is a bold step in delivering that vision, combining infrastructure, innovation and collaboration to build a more inclusive, efficient and empowered society,” he said

Top MTN executives, including Lynda Saint-Nwafor (Chief Enterprise Business Officer), Shoyinka Shodunke (Chief Information Officer), and Omotayo Ojutalayo (General Manager, Enterprise Business Development), were also present at the signing.

More insights

Kanu emphasized the broader impact of these initiatives, particularly for rural residents.

“The initiative would empower rural dwellers to conduct businesses from remote areas and boost productivity, thereby engendering socioeconomic growth,” he stated.

The project is seen as a vital step toward bridging the digital divide and driving inclusive development across the state.

Kanu noted that the project, when fully realised, would turn the fortunes of the state around for good. He commended the Abia Warriors Football Club for their remarkable performance in the current Nigerian Professional Football League season.

“With one more match to go in the current Nigerian Professional Football League, Abia Warriors are on the cusp of playing in the CAF Confederation Cup,” Kanu said.

He described the team’s achievement as reflective of the positive changes underway in Abia State under the current administration.