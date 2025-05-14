The Nigerian All Share Index (ASI) closed the trading day ended 13th May 2025 in the green, rising by 501.13 points to close at 108,762.60.

This represents a 0.46% increase compared to the previous day’s close of 108,261.47, accompanied by a rise in market volume.

Daily trading volume increased to 498.4 million, up by 20.2% compared to 414.3 million shares exchanged the previous day.

Market capitalization grew to N68.3 trillion across 14,916 deals, compared to N68.04 trillion recorded the previous day.

Leading the gainers chart, CHELLARAM and OANDO appreciated by 10.00% each.

On the flip side, HMCALL and ACADEMY declined by 9.85% and 7.33% respectively. In terms of trading volume, TANTALIZER and ACCESSCORP were the most actively traded stocks.

Market summary Current ASI: 108,762.6

Previous ASI: 108,261.47

Day Change: +0.45%

Year-to-Date Performance: +5.67%

Volume Traded: 498.4 million shares

Market Cap: N68.3 trillion Top 5 gainers CHELLARAM: Up 10.00% to N11.44

OANDO: Up 10.00% to N49.50

TRANSCORP: Up 9.99% to N46.25

BETAGLAS: Up 9.96% to N194.30

CAVERTON: Up 9.85% to N3.68 Top 5 losers HMCALL: Down 9.85% to N4.21

ACADEMY: Down 7.33% to N4.30

UPDC: Down 6.25% to N3.00

ABCTRANS: Down 6.13% to N2.91

NPFMCRFBK: Down 5.14% to N2.03

Trading volume

Daily trading volume surged to 498.4 million shares, marking a 20.2% increase from the 414.3 million shares exchanged in the previous session.

TANTALIZER led the activity chart with an impressive 57.8 million shares traded.

ACCESSCORP followed closely, posting a solid 36.7 million shares.

GTCO attracted strong investor interest, with 31.8 million shares changing hands.

FIDELITYBK and NB also recorded notable volumes, trading 23.3 million and 21.03 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

GTCO topped the value chart with trades worth N2.1 billion, followed by NB at N1.07 billion.

ZENITHBANK recorded a turnover of N999.5 million, while ACCESSCORP posted N784.4 million.

ETERNA rounded out the list of top value trades at N780.9 million.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Among the SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion):

FIDELITYBK led with a gain of 7.14%, while INTBREW advanced by 1.10%.

Within the FUGAZ banking group:

GTCO inched up by 0.07%, and UBA posted a modest rise of 0.14%.

On the downside, FBNH (FIRSTHOLDCO) declined by 3.28%, ZENITHBANK slipped 1.64%, and UBA dipped 0.29%.

ACCESSCORP recorded no price movement.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be making a gradual attempt to reclaim the 109,000 level, which it slipped below in the previous week.

Sustained gains—particularly among mid- and large-cap stocks—could provide the necessary momentum to drive the index higher in the coming sessions.