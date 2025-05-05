Leaders of Umuezeukwu, a host community to the proposed Abia Airport project in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, have renewed calls for the state government to grant a further land concession to create a 500-meter buffer zone between their homes and the airport site.

The community expressed concern on Monday over the project’s impact on their ancestral homes and farmlands, alleging that repeated requests for a setback have been ignored by the government.

They also stated that no relief was provided during earlier land reductions, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Chief Uche Ubani, a community leader, explained that the initial land acquisition covered 1,850 hectares. It was reduced to 1,550 hectares, removing some neighboring communities. A second reduction further scaled down the area, benefiting Ikputu and parts of Umule and Umuode. However, Umuezeukwu was excluded from these concessions.

“When the area for the project was 1,850 hectares, it was first reduced to 1,550 hectares, which saw the removal of Agburuike anɗ Umuogu communities from the airport project.

“The second reduction saw the removal of Ikputu completely, Umule in Umuosu, and Umuode also recorded 60% reduction.

“Ubaha recorded 30%, but Umuezeukwu was not attended to. So we are calling on the state government as a matter of urgency to come and implement this minimum of 500 meters setback from our houses,” Ubani stated.

Mr. Ebere Adieze, President General of the community, echoed concerns about how farmlands and residences now fall within the boundaries of the airport project.

He dismissed claims that he had met with government officials to approve the current arrangement, emphasizing that the community was not asking for compensation but for the right to exist and secure its future.

Chidiadi Ehilegbu, another community leader, criticized the government’s decision to acquire additional land for an access road, warning that it would further harm the community’s means of livelihood. He stressed that while the community supported development, it sought further reductions and a dialogue with the government.

More insights

The NAN report added that the Special Adviser to the Governor on Land Matters, Mr. Okor Aji, dismissed the community’s claims, stating that the government had already reduced the airport land size from 1,800 hectares to just over 1,000 in response to earlier concerns.

He noted that the airport is a Federal Government project and that the land was provided under the Land Use Act.

Residents of Umuezeukwu maintain that their demand for a 500-meter buffer remains unmet.

They are now appealing directly to Governor Alex Otti to visit the community, warning that his aides may be misrepresenting their concerns.

What you should know

Nairametrics earlier reported that the Abia State Government announced a partnership with the Federal Government in July 2024 to construct an airport in the state.

While the Federal Government had initially proposed the development of an airstrip, the Abia State Government signaled its willingness to upscale the project into a full-fledged airport aimed at boosting regional connectivity and driving economic growth.

In a statement published on its official website, the state government revealed that Access Bank had expressed interest in supporting the project—an indication of strong private sector backing.

The construction of the airport officially commenced in December 2024.