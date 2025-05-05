The Debt Management Office (DMO), on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has announced the offer for subscription of the May 2025 issuance of the FGN Savings Bond.

The offer opened on Monday, May 5, 2025, and will close on Friday, May 9, 2025.

In a public disclosure on its official website, the DMO revealed that the interest rates for this month’s savings bond series are 16.173% per annum for the 2-Year bond due May 14, 2027, and 17.173% per annum for the 3-Year bond due May 14, 2028.

Key Offer Details

Settlement Date: May 14, 2025

Coupon Payment Dates: Quarterly on August 14, November 14, February 14, and May 14

Minimum Subscription: N5,000

Maximum Subscription: N50,000,000

Unit Price: N1,000 per unit, in multiples of N1,000

The DMO states that the FGN Savings Bond is designed to encourage a culture of savings among Nigerians while offering retail investors access to secure investment instruments fully backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO), the bond is a fixed-income product with interest paid quarterly, making it attractive for investors seeking steady and reliable cash flow.

The bond qualifies as a security in which trustees can invest, under the Trustee Investment Act, and is also recognized as a government security under both the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), the DMO noted.

This status enables tax exemption benefits for pension funds and other eligible institutional investors.

In terms of market accessibility and liquidity, the FGN Savings Bond is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), allowing investors to trade on the secondary market. Additionally, it qualifies as a liquid asset for the purpose of computing liquidity ratios for banks, enhancing its attractiveness to financial institutions.

The DMO reaffirmed that the bond is not only a low-risk investment option but is also charged upon the general assets of the nation, making it one of the most secure investment vehicles available in the market.

Interested investors are advised to contact stockbroking firms accredited by the Nigerian Exchange or visit the DMO website for further details on how to subscribe.

Growing Interest in FGN Savings Bonds

Over the years, FGN savings bonds have gained popularity among Nigerians seeking risk-free investment options.

With inflation concerns and fluctuating interest rates in traditional savings instruments, government bonds provide a stable and predictable return on investment.