The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for assembling a capable leadership team at the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, highlighting the appointments of Mr Bashir Bayo Ojulari as Group Chief Executive Officer and Mr Ahmadu Musa Kida as Non-Executive Chairman.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina.

According to the statement, Dangote said he visited the President to commend him for putting together such a formidable and professionally competent team, that is eminently qualified to take NNPCL to a greater height.

New team to address systemic challenges

Dangote pointed out that the new management team brings a wealth of technical expertise, in addition to managerial experience that is essential for revitalising Nigeria’s most strategic public enterprise.

The new team, according to Dangote, under the leadership of Bashir Bayo Ojulari and Ahmadu Musa Kida, reflects the President’s strategic intent to drive reform and innovation across the energy sector.

Dangote said. “We are confident that this team will address systemic challenges, align with the President’s vision of a $1 trillion economy, and reposition NNPC Limited for operational excellence and long-term sustainability.”

New NNPC leadership has been supportive

Reacting to questions from the select media over the weekend on his statement that he is still fighting for the survival of his $20 billion refinery, and that he is determined to fight the cabals in the oil sector to a standstill, Dangote said his statement was not in any way connected to the new leadership of the NNPC.

He said that the new leadership in the NNPCL has been supportive so far in terms of meeting the company’s needs.

Dangote revealed that the cabals he was referring to are some major oil marketers and traders who were bent on frustrating the efforts of President Tinubu in revamping the nation’s economy.

He noted that the recent activities and structural reforms introduced by NNPC Limited serve as strong indicators of the organisation’s renewed focus on transparency, efficiency, and accountability.

He added, “The calibre of individuals at the helm, and their deliberate, reform-driven agenda, demonstrate a commitment to fostering a culture of performance and professionalism.’’

With optimism, Dangote expressed confidence that the new leadership of NNPC Limited will propel the country’s energy industry to new heights and reaffirmed his group’s commitment to supporting the collective vision of a prosperous, energy-secure Nigeria.

What you should know

Recall that on April 2, 2025, President Bola Tinubu approved the reconstitution of the board of NNPCL, removing the Chairman, Chief Pius Akinyelure, and the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari.

The president then reconstituted a new 11-man board with Engineer Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the Group Chief Executive Officer and Ahmadu Musa Kida as non-executive chairman.

According to media reports, Aliko Dangote had over the weekend revealed that he is still fighting for the survival of his refinery, stressing that the fight is not yet finished.

Dangote, who was speaking at an investor forum in Lagos, however, expressed optimism that he would win the fight for the refinery, stating his determination to fight on.

The report stated that Dangote pointed out that some individuals who “for a very, very long time” have “made a lot of money from” government-subsidised oil imports into Nigeria, were the ones trying to sabotage the 650,000 barrels per day oil refinery situated in Lekki, Lagos.

He was quoted as saying that “those groups have funded resistance to the Bola Tinubu government’s removal of petrol subsidies and are opposed to the refinery operating easily in the country.”