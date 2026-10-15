Dangote Refinery targets Egyptian investors as $1.6 billion IPO expands

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE is expanding its $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO) into Egypt as the conglomerate seeks to attract more African investors to participate in the share sale.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE is expanding its $1.6 billion initial public offering (IPO) into Egypt as the conglomerate seeks to attract more African investors to participate in the share sale.

The development was disclosed on Thursday, October 15, 2026, by Rehab Sallam, Head of International Relations at the Egyptian Exchange, during a strategic investment engagement involving executives of Dangote Industries Limited and the Egyptian bourse.

The discussions are expected to pave the way for an Egyptian depositary receipt programme that would allow eligible investors in the North African country to gain exposure to shares in the Lagos-based refinery.

The move follows similar arrangements being pursued in Kenya and Botswana, where the company is establishing depositary receipt programmes to facilitate cross-border investment in the IPO.

Egyptian Exchange discusses Dangote IPO participation

For decades, some of Africa’s largest companies have relied on international financial centres such as London and New York to raise capital. However, Dangote Group is adopting a different approach by prioritising African investors in its refinery’s public offering.

According to Sallam, executives of Dangote Industries Limited are participating in strategic investment discussions hosted by the Egyptian Exchange as part of efforts to expand the refinery’s investor base.

The engagement is expected to establish the groundwork for a depositary receipt programme in Egypt, providing a mechanism through which eligible local investors could participate in the offering without directly purchasing shares on the Nigerian market.

The proposed arrangement forms part of Dangote Group’s broader strategy to deepen regional participation in the IPO and strengthen investment connections across African capital markets.

Kenya, Botswana, Ethiopia join IPO expansion

Egypt is the latest African market being targeted by Dangote Group as it establishes investment arrangements to facilitate participation in the refinery’s IPO across the continent.

In Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) approved a short-form prospectus submitted by Renaissance Capital (Kenya) Limited on October 5, 2026, allowing eligible investors to participate in the offering through global depositary receipts.

The arrangement enables Kenyan investors to gain exposure to shares in Dangote Petroleum Refinery through securities representing ownership in the Nigerian company.

In Botswana, the company is pursuing a similar programme, with Gaborone selected as the trading venue for $500 million worth of depositary receipts targeting investors across Southern Africa.

Ethiopia has also joined the investment expansion, with the country’s capital markets regulator approving an arrangement allowing Dangote Petroleum to offer IPO-linked securities to up to 100 qualified investors within Ethiopia.

These arrangements are intended to address regulatory and market-access barriers that have historically made it difficult for investors in one African country to participate directly in securities offerings in another.

Dangote extends $1.6 billion IPO deadline

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE recently extended the application period for its ongoing IPO by two weeks, moving the closing date from October 13 to October 27, 2026, following approval from Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The offering, which opened on September 14, seeks to raise approximately $1.6 billion through the sale of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at ₦525 per share, with the potential to increase the proceeds to about $2.1 billion through an over-allotment option.

The company is targeting as many as 10 million investors, with particular emphasis on expanding retail participation across Nigeria and other African markets.

The extension is intended to give prospective investors additional time to complete account-opening procedures, identity verification and other regulatory requirements necessary to participate in the offering.

The IPO is expected to rank among Africa’s largest public share offerings, representing a significant attempt to mobilise investment capital from within the continent rather than relying predominantly on international financial markets.