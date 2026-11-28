The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a 10-hour planned power outage in parts of Abuja on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to carry out maintenance work at the Katampe Transmission Substation.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a 10-hour planned power outage in parts of Abuja on Saturday, November 28, 2026, to carry out maintenance work at the Katampe Transmission Substation.

The company disclosed this in a statement published on its official X account on Saturday.

The interruption, scheduled to run from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., is expected to affect electricity distribution to communities served by the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

TCN schedules 10-hour Abuja power outage

TCN said its maintenance crew would carry out scheduled work at the 330/132/33kV Katampe Transmission Substation to reconnect jumpered conductors to a newly installed 330kV incomer line disconnector switch with an earthing switch.

In its statement, the company explained that the work would temporarily prevent AEDC from receiving electricity from the substation for distribution to customers.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) wishes to inform the public that its maintenance crew will carry out scheduled maintenance at the 330/132/33kV Katampe Transmission Substation on Saturday, November 28, 2026, from 8:00am to 6:00pm,” the statement read.

The affected communities include Kubwa, Bwari, Deidei, Zuba, Kaduna Road, Dakwa and Sabon Wuse.

The planned interruption is expected to last for 10 hours, after which electricity supply through the affected substation can resume, subject to the completion of the maintenance work.

Previous TCN maintenance disrupted Abuja supply

The latest announcement follows earlier maintenance exercises by TCN that also resulted in temporary electricity interruptions in parts of the Federal Capital Territory.

Nairametrics reported in February 2025 that the company had scheduled preventive maintenance on two 100MVA transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation.

The exercise affected electricity supply to parts of Garki, Area 1, Asokoro, Gudu and surrounding communities.

The maintenance was scheduled to take place over two days, between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on each day.

TCN explained at the time that AEDC would be unable to receive bulk electricity from the transformers during the maintenance period.

Although both exercises involve planned work on transmission infrastructure, the latest outage concerns the Katampe Transmission Substation, rather than the Apo facility.

Recent electricity disruptions affect Abuja communities

The planned maintenance also comes amid other electricity supply disruptions reported in Abuja in recent months.

Nairametrics reported on October 19, 2026, that AEDC had attributed interruptions in several FCT communities to technical faults, while wider supply challenges across the country were linked to reduced electricity allocation from the national grid.

The communities affected at the time included Kado Fish Market, Life Camp Extension, Nizamiye Hospital, Diamond Court Estate, HUS Prime Estate, Decent Creation, Mab Global Estate and Idu Karmo.

AEDC said its technical team was working to resolve the fault, with restoration targeted for 11:00 a.m. on the day of the announcement.

The October disruptions were attributed to technical faults and reduced grid allocation, while the latest interruption is a scheduled maintenance exercise announced by TCN. Residents in the affected communities should therefore expect the temporary outage within the stated 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. window.