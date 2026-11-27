Oando Plc recorded strong buying interest on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Friday, November 27, 2026, with investors placing orders to buy 26.43 million shares but finding no corresponding sellers on the day the company announced the final terms of its N203.8 billion rights issue.

Oando Plc closed at N39.90 per share on Friday, November 27, 2026, gaining N3.60 or 9.92% from its previous closing price of N36.30.

The gain coincided with the company’s announcement of the final terms of its N203.8 billion rights issue.

During the continuous trading session, market data showed outstanding demand for 26.43 million shares across 159 buy orders, with no shares on offer.

Blue Marina Research’s midday market update also showed Oando as the only stock on full bid among the 30 stocks tracked, while nine were on full offer.

Oando trades N691.87 million worth of shares

The NGX daily price list showed that investors traded 17,364,939 Oando shares worth N691.87 million across 491 deals on Friday.

The stock traded between N38.00 and N39.90 during the session and finished at its highest traded price of the day.

The closing price also highlights the extent of the stock’s recovery from its recent lows.

At N39.90, Oando was 28.71% above its recorded 52-week low of N31.

However, it remained 29.75% below its recorded 52-week high of N56.80.

The completed trading volume was separate from the 26.43 million shares in outstanding buy orders recorded during continuous trading. Those orders represented demand awaiting sellers at that point in the session.

Rights issue price remains above closing price

Despite the 9.92% gain, Oando’s closing price of N39.90 remained 20.20% below its rights issue price of N50 per share.

The stock would need to rise another 25.31% from its closing price to match the rights issue price.

Rights issues are often offered at a discount to encourage participation. In Oando’s case, the subscription price is above the market price, making the gap an important consideration for shareholders weighing whether to subscribe or buy existing shares on the exchange.

However, the absence of sell offers during part of Friday’s session also showed that buying shares at the quoted market price depended on finding willing sellers.

The buying interest coincided with the announcement, but trading data alone cannot establish investors’ reasons for buying or whether the demand will continue.

Oando stands out in midday trading

Oando’s buying interest contrasted with selling pressure in several major stocks tracked by Blue Marina Research during midday trading.

Nine of the 30 stocks were on full offer: Airtel Africa, Aradel, BUA Foods, Dangote Cement, Geregu Power, Guinness Nigeria, Okomu Oil, Transcorp Hotels and Transcorp Power.

A full-offer position means sell orders were available without corresponding buy orders at the time. Oando showed the reverse, with buyers waiting and no outstanding sell offers.

The comparison highlights Oando’s stronger buying interest at midday, rather than the broader market’s final position at the close.

What you should know

Oando announced the final terms of its N203.8 billion rights issue on Friday following regulatory approvals.

The company is offering 4.076 billion new ordinary shares at N50 per share, on the basis of one new ordinary share for every two existing ordinary shares held by qualifying shareholders.

The proceeds are expected to support investment in its upstream oil and gas operations, meet working capital requirements, repay debt, and settle intra-group funding obligations.

The capital raise could strengthen Oando’s financial position and fund further investment. For shareholders, the immediate consideration is the gap between the N50 subscription price and the N39.90 market close, alongside how effectively the company uses the funds raised.