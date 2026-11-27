Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) recorded the highest electricity metering rate among Nigeria's 11 distribution companies at 91.68% in October 2026, as the country's total metered customers reached 8.35 million.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo) recorded the highest electricity metering rate among Nigeria’s 11 distribution companies at 91.68% in October 2026, as the country’s total metered customers reached 8.35 million.

This is according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (NERC) factsheet on the metering status of distribution companies for September and October 2026.

The figures show that the national metering rate rose to 64.69% in October from 63.99% in September, although millions of active customers still lack meters.

Eko DisCo records 91.68% metering rate

Eko DisCo had 695,661 active electricity customers in October, of which 637,786 had been metered. The company added 6,814 newly metered customers during the month.

Ikeja DisCo followed with a metering rate of 88.37%, while Abuja DisCo ranked third at 83.24%. Their metered customer numbers stood at 1,203,770 and 1,206,559, respectively.

Port Harcourt DisCo recorded a 72.49% metering rate, with 822,477 of its 1,134,605 active customers metered. It added 10,829 customers during the month.

Benin DisCo’s rate stood at 66.02%, with 793,392 of its 1,201,831 active customers metered, while Ibadan DisCo recorded 61.87%, with 1,618,761 of its 2,616,258 customers metered. Ibadan added 47,814 meters, the highest number among the distribution companies in October.

Enugu DisCo recorded a 53.08% metering rate, while Kaduna DisCo had 44.71%. Their metered customer numbers were 907,613 and 252,265, respectively.

The three lowest rates were recorded by Jos, Yola and Kano DisCos at 40.34%, 41.02% and 43.71%, respectively. They had 335,508, 211,056 and 363,527 metered customers, respectively.

4.56 million electricity customers remain unmetered

Nigeria had 12,912,114 active electricity customers in October, compared with 12,827,789 in September. The total number of metered customers rose from 8,208,020 to 8,352,714 over the same period, an increase of 144,694.

However, the number of customers newly metered during the month declined from 162,455 in September to 144,694 in October.

Despite the slowdown in new installations, the national metering rate increased by 0.70 percentage points, from 63.99% to 64.69%.

This leaves approximately 4.56 million active electricity customers without meters, representing 35.31% of the national customer base. NERC defines active customers as those who were billed or purchased electricity at least once within a 12-month period.

NERC approves N30 billion meter fund

In November 2026, NERC approved N30 billion for the third tranche of the Meter Acquisition Fund to provide free meters to unmetered Band A customers and accelerate metering for Band B customers. The programme requires all installations to be completed by May 31, 2027.

The latest approval follows other government-backed metering initiatives.

In October 2026, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government installed 707,765 electricity meters across the country in the first half of 2026, a 71% increase from the 412,792 installed in the corresponding period of 2025.

The government had also installed 668,000 meters under the first phase of the $500 million World Bank-financed Distribution Sector Recovery Programme as of August 2026. This represented 60% of the 1.033 million meters delivered under the programme.

In July 2026, the Federal Government announced plans to deploy 1.56 million electricity meters before the end of the year after resolving a dispute with local meter manufacturers that had stalled procurement and installation activities.

The October figures indicate that metering coverage is improving, but more than one-third of active electricity customers remain without meters.