The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will provide financial advisory services to help mobilise $1.5 billion for the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will provide financial advisory services to help mobilise $1.5 billion for the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the Afreximbank website on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The project, being developed by Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, is designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of natural gas daily within the Liberty Free Trade Zone in Akwa Ibom State.

Afreximbank to advise on $1.5 billion Ibom LNG project

Under the agreement, Afreximbank will support the project’s financing process by providing financial advisory services and helping establish a framework for mobilising the required capital.

The engagement is expected to advance funding arrangements alongside the technical, commercial and regulatory requirements needed for the project to reach financial close.

“Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited has signed a Financial Advisory Agreement with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to support the mobilisation of US$1.5 billion for its proposed liquefied natural gas project in Eastern Obolo, Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria.

“The engagement represents a significant milestone in the development of the project, which has secured a license to establish a facility designed to process 200 million standard cubic feet of gas per day within the Liberty Free Trade Zone,” the statement read in part.

Commenting on the agreement, Anietie Isonguyo, Company Secretary of Ibom LNG & Logistics Base Limited, said the engagement marks an important step towards securing the financial and technical partnerships required to bring the project to fruition.

He said the project is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities for host communities and the wider state, support indigenous businesses and expand gas supply for domestic and export markets.

Afreximbank’s Senior Executive Vice President, Denys Denya, said the bank’s involvement reflects its commitment to supporting Africa’s oil and gas value chain as a driver of industrialisation, job creation and intra-African trade.

He added that the bank’s advisory support for projects such as Ibom LNG is intended to help mobilise African capital and turn the continent’s energy resources into value-added industries and exports.

Ibom LNG targets domestic and export markets

The proposed facility is designed to serve both domestic and international markets, with LNG exports and gas supplies for domestic energy and industrial applications.

The project is also expected to strengthen Akwa Ibom State’s position as a destination for gas-based investments while creating opportunities across procurement, logistics, transportation, maintenance and other support services.

According to the company, the project aligns with the Federal Government’s gas monetisation policy, which seeks to convert Nigeria’s natural gas resources into investments, industrial development, employment and export earnings.

Ibom LNG said it has secured a licence to establish the facility, while the financial advisory agreement with Afreximbank represents another step in its development programme.

However, the agreement covers financial advisory services to support the mobilisation of the proposed $1.5 billion. It does not mean the funding has already been secured or that the project has reached financial close.

Other gas projects advance across Nigeria

The proposed Ibom LNG project comes amid growing investment interest in Nigeria’s gas sector, with several developments targeting increased processing capacity, domestic supply and export opportunities.

In September 2024, the Federal Government had granted UTM Offshore Limited a licence to construct Nigeria’s first floating LNG facility in Akwa Ibom State. The proposed $2 billion project is designed to process 324 million standard cubic feet of gas daily and produce 2.8 million metric tonnes of LNG annually, alongside liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and condensate.

In September 2026, Nairametrics reported that TotalEnergies and its partner AMNI had taken a Final Investment Decision on the development of the Ima gas field, which is expected to produce 350 million cubic feet of gas daily from 2028. The project will supply approximately one-third of the gas required for Nigeria LNG’s Train 7 expansion.

At the national level, Nairametrics reported in August 2026 that the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF) was supporting approximately 200 gas infrastructure projects nationwide as part of efforts to unlock Nigeria’s estimated 200 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

These developments reflect the range of proposed and ongoing investments in Nigeria’s gas sector, spanning LNG exports, domestic industrial supply and supporting infrastructure.