Nigeria could raise crude oil production to three million barrels per day (bpd) by sustaining upstream investment, accelerating oilfield development, improving pipeline security and addressing operational constraints in the petroleum sector, energy expert Oluwaseun Dania has said.

Nigeria could raise crude oil production to three million barrels per day (bpd) by sustaining upstream investment, accelerating oilfield development, improving pipeline security and addressing operational constraints in the petroleum sector, energy expert Oluwaseun Dania has said.

Dania, Chief Executive Officer of Crello, said Nigeria’s recent production improvements provide a foundation for expanding output, but achieving the three million bpd ambition would require consistent investment, improved infrastructure and more efficient utilisation of existing oil and gas assets.

Speaking during an interview with News Central TV, he identified further exploration and development of offshore assets, improved crude evacuation systems and stronger pipeline security as critical measures for unlocking the country’s production potential.

According to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria produced an average of 1.51 million bpd of crude oil, excluding condensates, in October 2026, representing approximately 101% of its 1.5 million bpd Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

This marked the sixth consecutive month the country met its assigned quota, while combined crude oil and condensate production averaged approximately 1.69 million bpd.

Nigeria demonstrates capacity for higher oil output

Although crude oil production recorded a marginal 1.7% month-on-month decline in October, Dania said the sustained performance demonstrated improving operational consistency and provided an opportunity to build additional production capacity.

He also called for continued engagement with OPEC for a possible upward review of Nigeria’s production quota as the country demonstrates its ability to sustain higher output.

Dania said attracting fresh capital into upstream operations would be essential to increasing Nigeria’s production capacity and achieving its three million bpd target.

He highlighted the importance of improving the investment climate, accelerating field development and strengthening critical petroleum infrastructure to encourage exploration and production activities.

According to him, better utilisation of existing oil and gas fields, alongside the development of new offshore assets, could unlock additional volumes.

He also stressed the need to improve pipeline security and crude evacuation systems to reduce production disruptions and ensure that available crude reaches export terminals and domestic refineries.

Dania commended the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its efforts to revitalise the petroleum industry through investment initiatives, regulatory improvements and measures aimed at strengthening operational stability.

He maintained that consistent implementation of these initiatives and sustained investor confidence would be necessary to consolidate recent production gains.

Condensates could contribute to higher output

The energy expert also identified condensates from gas-producing fields as an important source of additional petroleum production that Nigeria should maximise.

He estimated condensate production at approximately 170,000 bpd, noting that the volumes make a significant contribution to the country’s overall petroleum output.

“Condensates are already contributing about 170,000 barrels per day to Nigeria’s total production. These volumes are significant and should be maximised as the country works towards its production benchmark,” he said.

He argued that expanding exploration and improving the utilisation of existing assets could further strengthen Nigeria’s position in the global energy market.

Higher production could boost government revenue

Beyond achieving the three million bpd target, Dania said expanding oil production could strengthen Nigeria’s fiscal position, increase foreign exchange earnings and provide additional resources for economic development.

He explained that higher crude oil output, supported by favourable international market conditions and effective revenue management, could improve government revenue and foreign exchange inflows.

According to him, the additional earnings could support investments in critical sectors such as electricity, transportation, healthcare and education.

He stressed that the benefits of increased petroleum production should ultimately be reflected in broader economic activity and improved living standards for Nigerians.

NUPRC says Nigeria on course to hit target

Earlier in July, the Chief Executive of the NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, declared that Nigeria was on course to achieve its target of producing 3 million barrels of crude oil per day by 2030.

According to her, the optimism is hinged on the ongoing reforms, faster regulatory approvals and renewed investment expected to sustain the country’s production recovery.

The NUPRC boss said regulatory reforms and improved investment conditions were laying the foundation for Nigeria to significantly increase crude oil production over the next five years.