Dangote Refinery has moved closer to a Nigerian Exchange (NGX) listing after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved its share allocation plan following an initial public offering (IPO) that attracted demand nearly three times the size of the original offer.

Dangote Refinery has moved closer to a Nigerian Exchange (NGX) listing after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved its share allocation plan following an initial public offering (IPO) that attracted demand nearly three times the size of the original offer.

This is according to a Reuters report citing three people familiar with the matter, published on Monday, November 23, 2026.

The approval allows Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE to proceed with share allocation and preparations for its Nigerian Exchange listing, expected later this month.

SEC approves Dangote Refinery share allocation

The regulatory approval ends weeks of uncertainty among investors who had been waiting for the SEC’s decision following the close of the offering last month.

Reuters reported that the refinery had also sought approval to increase the size of its IPO by up to 30% to accommodate demand that was about three times the original offer.

“Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday approved Dangote Refinery’s plan for allocating shares in its heavily oversubscribed initial public offering that closed last month, three people familiar with the matter said,” the Reuters report stated.

However, approval of the share allocation plan does not necessarily mean the proposed increase in the IPO size has also received regulatory clearance.

The proposed increase would raise the offering from approximately $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion. A spokesperson for the Dangote Group declined to comment on the development, while the SEC could not immediately provide a response to Reuters’ enquiries.

Dangote IPO attracts N5.85 trillion applications

Nairametrics had earlier reported that the refinery planned to increase its IPO size from approximately $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion after receiving investor orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

The proposed 30% increase would raise the number of shares available from the initial 4.1 billion to as many as 5.33 billion shares, including an overallotment option.

Subscription data exclusively obtained by Nairametrics showed that the offering attracted applications worth approximately N5.85 trillion from nearly 3.8 million subscribers.

Investors applied for 11.15 billion shares at the offer price of N525 each, significantly exceeding the initial 4.1 billion shares offered.

Under the proposed allocation arrangement, retail investors were expected to receive all the shares they applied for, while local pension funds were expected to receive allocations close to their subscription amounts. Foreign investors were expected to bear most of the reduction in allocations as the refinery managed demand exceeding available shares.

The allocation process will determine how the available shares are distributed among investors following the strong subscription.

Dangote Refinery reports $4.73 billion profit

The IPO is part of the refinery’s broader financing strategy to fund an estimated $14.3 billion expansion programme over five years.

The programme aims to increase the refinery’s crude processing capacity from 700,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2029.

The refinery, which began operations in 2024, has also reported improved financial performance.

For the nine months ended September 2026, it recorded revenue of $22.48 billion and profit after tax of $4.73 billion, compared with a loss of approximately $117 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

The share offering provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the company as it pursues its expansion plans and prepares for its Nigerian Exchange listing.

Dangote has also indicated that the refinery could pursue a secondary listing in the United States within three to four years.