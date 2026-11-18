Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to increase its initial public offering (IPO) from approximately $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion after receiving investor orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to increase its initial public offering (IPO) from approximately $1.62 billion to $2.1 billion after receiving investor orders worth nearly $4.5 billion.

This is according to a Reuters report on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The proposed 30% increase will raise the number of shares available from the initial 4.1 billion to as many as 5.33 billion shares, including an overallotment option, following demand that was nearly three times the original offer.

Dangote Refinery increases IPO to $2.1 billion

According to Reuters, the IPO attracted orders worth nearly N6 trillion ($4.5 billion), significantly exceeding the value of shares initially offered to investors.

At the original offer price of N525 per share, the 4.1 billion shares represented approximately N2.15 trillion, or about $1.62 billion. The proposed increase to 5.33 billion shares represents an additional 1.23 billion shares and takes the estimated offer value to approximately $2.1 billion.

A senior Dangote executive told Reuters that the company plans to issue additional shares up to the permitted level, with details to be announced after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The refinery is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange later in November.

Under the proposed allocation arrangement, retail investors are expected to receive all the shares they applied for, while local pension funds are expected to receive allocations close to the amounts requested.

Overseas investors are expected to bear most of the reduction in allocations as the company manages demand that exceeds the available shares. One of the lead advisers to the transaction told Reuters that foreign investors would be the main group affected.

A stockbroker involved in the transaction also disclosed that additional shares would be allocated on a pro-rata basis to investors who subscribed for more than 100 million shares.

Foreign investors face lower Dangote IPO allocations

Demand from other African markets was led by investors in South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, with South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC) among the institutional investors that subscribed to the offering.

The IPO prospectus also shows that the refinery had raised approximately $2.5 billion through two private placements involving 7.2 billion shares before the public offering. The identities of the investors involved in those placements were not disclosed.

Although the IPO is not underwritten, Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV has committed to subscribe for up to $400 million, equivalent to approximately 19% of the enlarged offering. However, it was not immediately clear how much had been allocated to the investment vehicle.

Following the IPO, Aliko Dangote is expected to retain approximately 83.5% ownership of the refinery, while the stake held by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), an early investor, is expected to decline to about 6.5%.

Dangote IPO draws N5.85 trillion in applications

Nairametrics had earlier reported exclusively that Dangote Refinery’s IPO attracted approximately N5.85 trillion in share applications from nearly 3.8 million subscribers, significantly exceeding its initial fundraising target of N2.15 trillion.

Subscription data seen by Nairametrics showed that investors applied for 11.15 billion shares valued at N5.85 trillion, compared with the 4.1 billion shares initially offered at N525 each.

The report also revealed that three investors accounted for approximately 46.72% of total subscriptions, representing applications worth about N2.73 trillion. This highlighted the concentration of subscription value among a relatively small number of large-ticket investors, despite the extensive participation of individual subscribers.

Retail participation was also significant, with approximately 1.55 million unique online subscribers generating more than N860 billion in applications. However, these figures covered online subscriptions and did not include all applications received through offline channels.

The SEC had permitted the refinery to absorb up to 30% additional oversubscription on top of its original offer, providing room for the company to increase the number of shares available to investors.

IPO proceeds to fund Dangote Refinery expansion

The public offering forms part of Dangote Refinery’s broader financing strategy to fund an expansion programme estimated at $14.3 billion over five years.

The company plans to increase its processing capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day, more than double its current capacity, strengthening its position in the global petroleum refining market.

The IPO prospectus indicates that proceeds from the share sale will contribute to financing the expansion programme, alongside other funding sources.

The refinery’s financial performance has also improved significantly, providing additional context for investor interest in the offering.

For the nine months ended September 2026, the company reported revenue of $22.48 billion, representing a 144.47% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax also rose to $4.73 billion, compared with a loss of approximately $117 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The final share allotment, subject to regulatory approval, will determine how much the refinery ultimately raises through the IPO and how the shares are distributed among local and international investors.