Exclusive: Dangote Refinery IPO attracts N5.85 trillion in bids from nearly 3.8m applicants

Dangote Petroleum Refinery's initial public offering (IPO) attracted approximately N5.85 trillion in share applications from nearly 3.8 million subscribers, significantly exceeding the company's initial fundraising target of N2.15 trillion.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s initial public offering (IPO) attracted approximately N5.85 trillion in share applications from nearly 3.8 million subscribers, significantly exceeding the company’s initial fundraising target of N2.15 trillion.

Subscription data seen by Nairametrics shows that investors applied for 11.15 billion shares valued at N5.85 trillion, compared with the 4.1 billion shares initially offered at N525 per share.

The strong subscription performance underscores investor appetite for the refinery and also highlights the scale of investor participation in what is expected to become one of the most significant equity transactions in African capital market history.

However, the subscription figures represent investor applications rather than final allotments, with the amount ultimately raised dependent on the allocation process and regulatory approvals.

Retail investors drive participation

Retail investor participation was a major feature of the IPO, supported by an extensive distribution network involving banks, stockbrokers and digital investment platforms.

The latest figures show nearly 3.8 million subscribers, representing approximately 84.39% of all subscribers.

However, these investors collectively applied for just 62.26 million shares valued at N32.69 billion, accounting for only 0.56% of the total shares subscribed.

A further 404 thousand subscribers, representing approximately 10.71% of total applicants, subscribed for 178.45 million shares worth N93.69 billion.

Combined, these two categories accounted for approximately 95.1% of all subscribers but just 2.16% of the total shares applied for.

The figures provide a broader indication of retail participation across the offering, although they remain below Aliko Dangote’s publicly stated ambition of attracting 10 million investors.

Nairametrics had earlier reported exclusively that the offering attracted approximately 1.55 million unique online subscribers, generating more than N860 billion in online retail subscriptions.

The October 31 report also revealed that approximately 2.2 million online subscription transactions had been processed, highlighting the role of digital distribution channels in expanding access to the offering.

At the time, sources familiar with the transaction suggested that overall retail participation could rise significantly once applications received through offline channels were fully collated.

Three investors account for nearly half of subscriptions

One of the most striking features of the IPO was the concentration of subscription value among a small number of large investors.

Nairametrics understands that just three subscribers accounted for approximately 46.72% of the total shares subscribed, representing applications worth about N2.73 trillion.

This suggests that while the offering succeeded in attracting millions of individual investors, a significant proportion of the financial commitments came from a handful of large-ticket subscribers.

One investor applied for 771. million shares worth about N405 billion, or 6.92% of total demand. Two groups of five investors each applied for 671.5 million shares worth N352.54 billion and 667.91 million shares worth N350.65 billion, respectively.

The subscription summary gives neither the applicants’ identities nor a breakdown by domestic and foreign institutions.

The concentration highlights the distinction between participation and capital mobilisation in major public offerings.

While retail investors can significantly broaden the shareholder base of a listed company, but institutional investors and high-net-worth participants typically provide much of the capital required to support large transactions.

International investors seek allocations

The IPO also attracted significant interest from international institutional investors.

Bloomberg earlier reported that the offering received approximately $4.1 billion in applications, comprising about $1.9 billion from Nigerian investors and a further $2.1 billion from prospective international investors.

According to the report, South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages approximately $220 billion in pension assets, sought a substantial allocation.

Nigerian pension fund managers were also reported to have expressed interest in acquiring shares in the refinery.

The reported international demand reflects the refinery’s strategic importance as a major energy infrastructure asset and its potential role in transforming Africa’s petroleum refining industry.

Attention shifts to allotment and NGX listing

With subscription demand substantially exceeding the original offer size, attention is now expected to shift to the allotment process.

The company will need to determine how available shares are distributed among the various categories of investors, subject to regulatory approvals.

The final allotment will determine the actual amount raised through the primary offering and the proportion of applications that can be accommodated.

It also remains unclear whether additional shares could be made available through secondary transactions to satisfy some of the institutional demand.

Nigeria’s Security & Exchange Commission allowed Dangote Refinery to absorb up to 30% of additional oversubscription on top its base offer.

What you should know

Dangote Refinery launched its IPO on September 14, 2026, offering approximately 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each.

The subscription period, initially scheduled to close on October 13, was subsequently extended to October 27 following regulatory approval.

The offering forms part of the refinery’s broader financing strategy as it pursues an ambitious expansion programme intended to increase processing capacity to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

The company has outlined an investment programme estimated at $14.3 billion over five years, with equity proceeds expected to contribute to its financing requirements.

The refinery’s recent financial performance has also provided investors with a basis for evaluating its growth prospects.

For the nine months ended September 2026, the company reported revenue of $22.48 billion, representing a 144.47% increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Profit after tax rose to $4.73 billion, compared with a loss of approximately $117 million in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The next major milestone for the IPO will be the final allotment announcement, which should provide greater clarity on the amount raised, the composition of the shareholder base and the commencement of trading on the Nigerian Exchange.