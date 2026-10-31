EXCLUSIVE: Dangote Refinery IPO records 1.55 million online subscribers, total retail count could reach five million 

Dangote Refinery’s initial public offering (IPO) attracted more than N860 billion in online retail subscriptions from about 1.55 million unique online subscribers, with total retail participation potentially reaching five million once offline subscriptions are collated. Nairametrics gathered the online subscription figures from reliable sources with knowledge of the transaction. The offer closed on Tuesday, October […]

Dangote Refinery’s initial public offering (IPO) attracted more than N860 billion in online retail subscriptions from about 1.55 million unique online subscribers, with total retail participation potentially reaching five million once offline subscriptions are collated.

Nairametrics gathered the online subscription figures from reliable sources with knowledge of the transaction.

The offer closed on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, with Dangote Refinery stating that it was fully subscribed, while the available retail data currently covers online participation.

Bamboo leads online retail transactions

About 2.2 million online subscription transactions were recorded during the offer, according to information obtained by Nairametrics.

Bamboo led the transaction count with more than 600,000 transactions valued at about N99 billion.

The figures highlight the role of investment platforms and financial institutions in attracting online retail investors to the offer. Bamboo, a stock market app known for providing access to foreign stocks, accounted for the largest transaction count among the platforms identified in the findings.

Bamboo recorded more than 600,000 transactions, with a subscription value of about N99 billion.

Zenith Bank recorded about N98 billion in subscription value, while FirstBank and Chapel Hill recorded about N60 billion and N57 billion, respectively.

The NGX recorded about 60,000 transactions, with a subscription value of N36.4 billion.

Across online channels, the total subscription value exceeded N860 billion, while the unique subscriber count stood at about 1.55 million.

Offline subscriptions could lift participation

Total retail participation could reach about five million subscribers when offline subscriptions are collated, sources told Nairametrics.

This would include subscribers who participated through traditional channels beyond the online platforms covered by the current findings.

Nairametrics understands that many retail subscribers still rely on community-based purchases, associations and other organisations to participate in offers. These channels could lift the eventual subscriber count above the approximately 1.55 million unique subscribers recorded online.

Community-based retail purchases are among the channels expected to contribute to the wider retail subscriber total.

Subscriptions organised through associations and various organisations could also add to the number of participants.

Sources estimate that the combined retail subscriber count could reach about five million, although that figure remains subject to the collation of offline subscriptions.

During the offer, sources said outreach extended to student associations, market associations and other stakeholder groups to give more people an opportunity to subscribe. Members of the Nigeria Police Force and the Army were also being approached through their respective associations. The expected contribution from these traditional channels is central to the estimate of a substantially larger retail subscriber base.

IPO attracted investors across 120 countries

Nairametrics previously reported that the IPO attracted investor applications from 120 countries, including all 54 African nations. According to the company, applications came from all six inhabited continents.

The offer opened on September 14, 2026, supported by banks, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and other distribution partners. Its original closing date was subsequently extended, giving prospective investors more time to participate.

Dangote Refinery offered 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share.

The offer represented a proposed capital raise of approximately N2.15 trillion.

Initially scheduled to close on October 13, the subscription window was extended to October 27 following Securities and Exchange Commission approval.

The company linked the offer to its ambition to broaden African ownership of the refinery. Aliko Dangote said it was intended to give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in the business, alongside its fundraising objectives.

The international reach provides a wider backdrop to Nairametrics’ findings on online retail subscriptions, which describe one component of participation in the offer.

Retail totals await offline collation

Dangote Refinery’s statement that the offer was fully subscribed accompanies an ongoing effort to establish the broader retail subscriber count. The online figures obtained by Nairametrics and the estimate for total retail participation describe different stages of that assessment.

The company officially stated that the offer targeted about 10 million unique subscribers over its initially planned one-month period.

During the subscription drive, they identified purchasing power as a constraint, even as efforts continued to reach prospective investors through technology platforms and associations.

The available online retail figures show about 1.55 million unique subscribers and approximately 2.2 million subscription transactions.

Online retail subscription value exceeded N860 billion, according to sources with knowledge of the transaction.

The estimate of about five million total retail subscribers includes expected offline participation and remains provisional.

For online retail investors following the outcome, the current findings establish the scale of digital participation while leaving room for a larger overall retail total. The completion of offline collation will provide a fuller account of how many retail subscribers participated through community, association, organisational and online channels.