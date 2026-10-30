Dangote Refinery secures fuel supply deal with Cameroon’s state-owned refiner

Nigeria's Dangote Group has signed an agreement with Cameroon's state-owned oil refining company, Société Nationale de Raffinage (SONARA), to supply refined petroleum products to the Central African country.

Nigeria’s Dangote Group has signed an agreement with Cameroon’s state-owned oil refining company, Société Nationale de Raffinage (SONARA), to supply refined petroleum products to the Central African country.

The agreement, which also involves Lagos-based MRS Oil & Gas Company Limited, was signed on October 22, 2026, in Lagos, according to a statement released by SONARA on Friday, October 30.

The deal is expected to provide Cameroon with a stable and sustainable supply of petroleum products amid rising fuel costs linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The development comes as Dangote continues to expand its petroleum business beyond Nigeria, positioning its refinery as a major supplier of refined products to African markets.

Dangote secures Cameroon fuel supply agreement

According to reports, the agreement is aimed at strengthening Cameroon’s access to refined petroleum products and reducing the risks associated with disruptions in international fuel markets.

Cameroon has depended entirely on imported refined petroleum products since 2019, when an explosion damaged its only oil refinery.

The incident forced the country to rely on foreign suppliers to meet domestic fuel demand, exposing its petroleum market to fluctuations in international prices and supply disruptions.

The new partnership with Dangote Group and MRS Oil & Gas is expected to provide an additional supply arrangement for the country as it seeks to secure fuel availability.

However, SONARA did not disclose the volume of petroleum products covered by the agreement, the financial value of the contract or the duration of the supply arrangement.

The company also disclosed that a ceremony initially scheduled to formally launch the partnership had been postponed due to last-minute scheduling constraints involving Dangote Group President Aliko Dangote.

A new date for the ceremony will be announced subsequently.

Dangote expands regional fuel supply

The agreement represents another opportunity for Dangote’s petroleum business to strengthen its presence in Africa’s downstream oil and gas market.

Located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has a nameplate processing capacity of 650,000 barrels of crude oil per day, making it one of the largest single-train refineries in the world.

The refinery was developed to reduce Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products while creating opportunities to export refined fuels to other African countries and international markets.

Cameroon’s continued reliance on imported petroleum products provides a potential market for supplies from Nigeria, particularly as African countries seek alternative sources amid disruptions in global energy markets.

The involvement of MRS Oil & Gas Company also brings a petroleum marketing and distribution business into the arrangement.

While the agreement establishes a framework for fuel supplies, the companies have not disclosed when deliveries will commence.

Dangote Refinery deepens African market presence

Nairametrics previously reported that Dangote Refinery exported 456,000 tonnes of refined petroleum products to African markets in March 2026 through 12 cargoes lifted by international traders. The shipments were destined for Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Tanzania, Ghana and Togo.

The refinery had also supplied petrol to Cameroon before the latest agreement. In December 2024, Dangote Refinery exported petrol to Cameroon, Angola, Ghana and South Africa, while supplying diesel and aviation fuel to European markets.

More recently, it was reported on October 28 that Botswana was seeking a fuel supply agreement with Dangote Refinery as part of efforts to diversify its petroleum import sources and protect the country against international supply disruptions.

The refinery’s growing regional presence follows an increase in its crude processing capacity. By June Dangote Refinery raised its processing capacity to 700,000 barrels per day, from its original design capacity of 650,000 barrels per day.