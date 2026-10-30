Tinubu nominates six executive directors for NMDPRA, seeks senate approval

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), including three returning officials and three new appointees.

The President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday, October 30, 2026, saying the President had conveyed the nominations to the Senate in a letter.

The nominees are expected to serve five-year terms, subject to Senate approval, while the President has also approved the appointment of a new Secretary and Legal Adviser to the Authority.

Tinubu nominates six NMDPRA executive directors

Onanuga said three of the nominees are being reappointed to their positions, while the other three are new appointments.

The returning executive directors are:

Mr Abiodun Adeniji, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts.

Mr Ogbugo Kalu Ukoha, Executive Director, Distribution Systems, Storage and Retailing Infrastructure.

Dr Mustapha Lamorde, Executive Director, Health, Safety, Environment and Community.

The newly nominated executive directors are:

Mr Mobolaji Tajudeen Musa, Executive Director, Hydrocarbon Processing Plants, Installations and Transportation Infrastructure.

Ms Ogechukwu Modie, Executive Director, Economic Regulations and Strategic Planning.

Mr Said Abutalib, Executive Director, Corporate Services and Administration.

In the statement, Onanuga said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated six executive directors for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in a letter to the Senate.

“Three nominees are being reappointed, while three are new. Once the Senate approves them, all nominees will serve a five-year term.”

The nominations are subject to Senate approval, after which the six officials will assume their respective positions for the stipulated tenure.

Tinubu seeks expedited senate approval

The presidential aide also disclosed that Tinubu had approved the appointment of Mrs Jumoke Gafar as Secretary to the Board/Authority and Legal Adviser, subject to the completion of statutory processes under Section 46 of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

Onanuga said the President had urged the Senate to consider the nominations expeditiously to ensure institutional continuity and strengthen the Authority’s oversight capacity.

He also recalled that Tinubu appointed Engr. Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as the agency’s chief executive in April 2026.

The latest nominations form part of the leadership changes at the petroleum regulatory authority, with the President seeking to fill key executive positions and ensure the continuity of its operations.

What you should know

In April 2026, President Tinubu approved the removal of Saidu Mohammed as Chief Executive of the NMDPRA and nominated Rabiu Abdullahi Umar as his replacement.

Umar’s appointment brought more than 25 years of experience spanning the energy, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

The Presidency said the leadership change was made in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, with the aim of strengthening oversight in the petroleum sector and improving regulatory performance.

According to the Presidency, Umar brings extensive leadership experience and a record of driving operational and strategic transformation across industries.

It also stated that pending Senate confirmation, the most senior official within the NMDPRA would oversee the agency’s operations in an acting capacity.

Mohammed’s removal came just four months after he assumed office, following the exit of his predecessor, Farouk Ahmed. The latest nominations therefore represent another phase in the restructuring of the Authority’s leadership.