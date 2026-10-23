Macron, Tinubu agree to postpone French President’s state visit to Nigeria until 2027

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have agreed to postpone the French leader’s planned state visit to Nigeria until early 2027.

French President Emmanuel Macron and Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have agreed to postpone the French leader’s planned state visit to Nigeria until early 2027.

This is according to information on the state of the visit shared with Nairametrics.

The visit, which was initially proposed for October 29 to November 6, 2026, has now been deferred following a decision by both presidents.

The development marks a change in plans for the high-profile diplomatic engagement, which was expected to further strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and France.

Macron’s planned visit had earlier been announced by French diplomatic officials as part of efforts to deepen cooperation between both countries.

The visit was expected to provide an opportunity for discussions on trade, investment, economic cooperation and other areas of mutual interest.

However, the specific reasons for the postponement have not yet been disclosed, while new dates in early 2027 have yet to be confirmed.

More details later…