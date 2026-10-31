CBN appoints eight new pre-shipment agents for Nigeria’s crude oil and gas exports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed eight pre-shipment inspection agents to monitor crude oil and gas exports, alongside two monitoring and evaluation agents to oversee their activities.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appointed eight pre-shipment inspection agents to monitor crude oil and gas exports, alongside two monitoring and evaluation agents to oversee their activities.

The appointments, announced in a notice signed by Aderinola Shonekan, Director of the CBN’s Trade and Exchange Department, took effect on October 2, 2026, under the Nigerian Export Supervision Scheme.

The notice directs authorised dealer banks, the Nigeria Customs Service, petroleum regulators, terminal operators and oil and gas companies to comply with the revised arrangements.

CBN allocates terminals to eight agents

The CBN assigned the eight inspection agents to specific crude oil and gas export terminals as part of the revised framework.

The allocations are as follows:

Dakee Engineering and Construction Ltd.: LNG, Escravos (Gas), Bonny River Terminal (BRT) and EGTL.

Trexem Energy Services Limited: Egina, Qua-Iboe and Tulja.

Geoscape Limited : Escravos, ERHA, Odudu and FSO Cawthorne.

Escravos, ERHA, Odudu and FSO Cawthorne. 617 Limited: Bonga, Brass, Usan and Eagle.

Robinson International Energy Ltd.: Ugo-Cha, Penington, Aje, Ima, Oyo and Nembe.

Trobell International Nigeria Limited: Forcados, Bonny and Okwori.

Integrated Shipping Services Nigeria Ltd.: Akpo, Antan, Okoro, Anyala-Madu and Ebok.

Kephren Business Ltd.: Ukpokiti, Utapate, Yoho, Abo, Agbami, Ajapa, Okono, Okwok and additional marginal streams designated by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The CBN also appointed two monitoring and evaluation agents to oversee the inspection companies. Q&Q Control Services Ltd. will monitor 617 Limited, Trexem Energy Services Limited, Geoscape Limited and Kephren Business Ltd.

Arlington Securitas Nigeria Limited will monitor Dakee Engineering and Construction Ltd., Trobell International Nigeria Limited, Robinson International Energy Ltd. and Integrated Shipping Services Nigeria Ltd.

CBN revises export monitoring framework

The latest appointments follow previous changes to the CBN’s monitoring arrangements for crude oil and gas exports.

In May 2024, the apex bank appointed 11 pre-shipment inspection and monitoring agents under the export supervision scheme.

The government subsequently reviewed the allocation of oil export terminals in March 2025, assigning additional terminals to nine inspection agents appointed under the scheme.

In July 2026, the CBN also appointed Candid Oil Services Limited as the pre-shipment inspection agent for the Taurus Oil and Gas Depot.

The latest changes update the companies responsible for inspecting export cargoes and the terminals assigned to them. The notice requires the relevant institutions and operators to comply with the new allocations from October 2, 2026.

Nigeria’s gas export earnings rise

The appointments come amid growth in Nigeria’s gas export earnings.

According to the CBN, Nigeria’s gas export earnings rose to $2.53 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting stronger earnings from the country’s natural gas sector and contributing to its external trade position.

The revised inspection arrangements place designated agents in charge of specified export terminals, while the monitoring and evaluation companies oversee the inspection agents’ activities under the scheme.