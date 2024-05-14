The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has approved the appointment of 11 pre-shipment monitoring and evaluation agents for oil and gas exports in Nigeria.

The announcement was made in a circular, TED/FEM/PUB/FPC/OO1/014, dated May 13, 2024.

The CBN’s Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Hassan Mahmud, disclosed that the appointments are effective immediately.

The circular, seen by Nairametrics, said the appointments include nine pre-shipment inspection agents and two monitoring and evaluation agents.

“This is to notify all Authorized Dealers, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, All Terminal Operators, All Oil and Gas Companies and the General Public of the Federal Government’s appointment of the under listed Pre-shipment Inspection Agents and Monitoring and Evaluation Agents for Oil and Gas Exports in Nigeria with immediate effect,” the circular read.

Lists of appointees

The circular listed the nine pre-shipment Inspection agents as follows:

Neroli Technologies Limited: Qua Iboe, Forcados, and Bonny Holborn Oil and Gas Inter Ltd: Usman, Egina, and Yoho Swede Control Intertek Ltd: Ima (Otakikpo), Erha, and Ajapa Fel Tov Energy & Investment Ltd: Tulja, Antan and Odudu JBIS Inter; Resources Ltd: Agbami, Bonga, Okoro and Akpo Patibon Services Ltd: Ebok, Oyo, Peninton, E.A, and Okwori Offshores Bulk Inspection Co Ltd: Escravos, Brass and Anyyala-Madu Candid Oil Services Ltd: Okono, Ugo-Cha, Abo and Aje Dakee Engineering and Construction Limited: LNG, Escravos and Bonny River Terminal (BRT).

Monitoring and Evaluation agents:

Arlington Securities Nigeria Limited: JBIS, Offshore Bulk Inspection Co.Ltd, Neroli Holborn Oil Gas, Dakee Engineering & Construction Ltd (Gas), and DV Howells Nigeria Limited DV Howells Nigeria Limited: Feltov Energy, Swede Control, Patibon Services, and Candid Oil Services Ltd.

More Insights

The CBN also stated that the directive has been communicated to authorized dealers. These include the Nigerian Customs Services, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Additionally, the directive has also been sent to the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), all terminal operators, and all oil and gas companies.

According to the directive, this is to ensure that all relevant parties are informed and compliant with the new regulations.