Navy destroys illegal refineries in Rivers, recovers 43,000 litres of petroleum products

The Nigerian Navy has dismantled four illegal refining sites in Rivers State and recovered about 43,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products, as it intensifies its campaign against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

The Nigerian Navy has dismantled four illegal refining sites in Rivers State and recovered about 43,000 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products, as it intensifies its campaign against crude oil theft and illegal refining activities in the Niger Delta.

The development was disclosed on Saturday, July 11, by the Director of Naval Information, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, in a statement published on the Nigerian Navy’s official X account.

According to the Navy, the operation followed credible intelligence that led personnel of Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER to conduct a targeted anti-crude oil theft operation in the Egbema axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area, where four illegal refining sites were uncovered.

What they are saying

The Navy said the operation led to the seizure of large quantities of suspected illegally refined petroleum products, including Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) and Dual Purpose Kerosene, which had been hidden in dugout pits, reservoirs and sacks.

“The operation resulted in the recovery of approximately 28,000 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 15,000 litres of suspected Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) concealed in dugout pits, reservoirs, and sacks.”

It added that the illegal refining facilities discovered during the operation were dismantled, while the recovered products were processed in line with established procedures for handling materials seized during anti-crude oil theft operations.

The Navy reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining the offensive against oil theft syndicates across the Niger Delta, saying:

“The Nigerian Navy remains steadfast in sustaining intelligence-driven operations under Operation DELTA SENTINEL to dismantle criminal networks, deny economic saboteurs freedom of action, and safeguard the nation’s maritime environment and economic interests.”

Get up to speed

The latest operation comes barely a week after Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian Navy, under Operation DELTA SENTINEL, uncovered a concealed illegal fuel storage facility in Rivers State and recovered about 11,800 litres of suspected illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel.

During that operation, members of the Navy’s Base Anti-Crude Oil Theft Team discovered 125 sacks filled with suspected illegally refined diesel concealed at the site.

Operation DELTA SENTINEL is the Nigerian Navy’s flagship anti-crude oil theft campaign designed to dismantle illegal refining camps, disrupt oil theft syndicates and safeguard Nigeria’s oil and gas infrastructure throughout the Niger Delta.

What you should know

The latest recovery adds to a growing number of anti-crude oil theft operations being carried out by the Nigerian Navy across the Niger Delta, the heart of Nigeria’s oil-producing region, as security agencies intensify efforts to curb economic sabotage and protect critical energy infrastructure.

On July 2, Nairametrics reported that the Navy dismantled another illegal crude oil storage facility in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, recovering about 20,500 litres of suspected stolen crude oil hidden inside concealed dugout pits.

That operation followed several other successful interceptions in recent weeks, during which naval personnel recovered 22,870 litres, 63,290 litres, and 103,500 litres of suspected illegally refined petroleum products in separate raids targeting crude oil theft and illegal refining networks operating across Rivers State.