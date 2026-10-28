Airtel Africa appoints Nigerian executive to drive broadband growth across markets

Airtel Africa has appointed Nigerian telecommunications executive Goriola Bakare as Home Broadband Experience Lead, effective October 1, 2026, following.

Airtel Africa has appointed Nigerian telecommunications executive Goriola Bakare as Home Broadband Experience Lead, effective October 1, 2026, following.

According to a statement from the company, his appointment follows an 18-month stint leading Airtel Nigeria’s home broadband business and a six-month strategic secondment to India.

In his new group-level role, Bakare will work with Airtel Africa’s operating companies to strengthen customer acquisition, improve digital engagement, boost customer retention and develop scalable commercial models to drive broadband growth across its markets.

The appointment builds on Bakare’s experience in commercial strategy, product development, digital innovation and business performance management, following more than 16 years with the telecommunications group.

Bakare returns from India with broadband experience

Before his appointment, Bakare served as Acting Director of Home Broadband Business at Airtel Nigeria from October 2024 to March 2026, overseeing commercial performance, revenue growth, product strategy, customer acquisition and retention.

His responsibilities also included managing customer lifecycle initiatives, developing broadband solutions, identifying commercial opportunities and building strategic partnerships to strengthen Airtel Nigeria’s position in the home connectivity market.

Between April and September 2026, Bakare undertook a six-month secondment to Bharti Airtel in India under the company’s Talent Exchange Programme.

During the assignment, he worked with senior leaders and cross-functional teams to study the strategies, operating models and commercial practices supporting Airtel India’s home broadband business.

His focus included broadband growth, digital customer journeys, customer experience and operational execution, with the aim of identifying practices that could be adapted for Airtel Africa’s markets.

The experience is expected to inform his new responsibilities, which include translating group broadband priorities into market-level initiatives and supporting the development of a scalable home broadband operating framework.

Bakare’s career at Airtel

Bakare previously served as Head of Products at Airtel Nigeria, where he oversaw product strategy and innovation across voice, data and broadband services.

His other roles at the company included Head of Strategy, Partnerships and Commercial Project Management Office; Head of Home Broadband Products, Pricing and Solutions; and Manager, Content and Innovation.

He joined Airtel in 2009 and has since progressed through roles spanning finance, business planning, strategy, digital products and broadband leadership.

Before joining Airtel, Bakare worked in financial services, including positions at Skye Bank and Pacific Holdings.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance and a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Babcock University, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of Airtel Africa’s inaugural India-Africa Global Accelerator Programme.

The appointment comes as telecommunications operators across Africa continue to develop home broadband services to expand connectivity and diversify revenue beyond traditional mobile voice and data offerings.