IGNITE appoints Bola Ray to lead Sub-Saharan Africa expansion

IGNITE Social Enterprise has appointed Ghanaian media entrepreneur Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, as its Strategic Partner for Sub-Saharan Africa, as the company seeks to expand its digital commerce, wellness and lifestyle businesses across the region. The appointment was announced during an international launch event at Atlantis Dubai, where the company […]

IGNITE Social Enterprise has appointed Ghanaian media entrepreneur Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, as its Strategic Partner for Sub-Saharan Africa, as the company seeks to expand its digital commerce, wellness and lifestyle businesses across the region.

The appointment was announced during an international launch event at Atlantis Dubai, where the company also unveiled its Global Advisory Board and expanded portfolio of consumer products and digital learning services.

Bola Ray, who is Chief Executive Officer of EIB Network Group, will advise on regional growth strategy, youth enterprise initiatives and cross-border commercial engagement, particularly across West Africa.

The appointment places a Ghanaian media executive at the centre of the company’s planned regional expansion, with Nigeria among the markets it hopes to reach.

However, IGNITE said the availability and distribution of its products across Sub-Saharan African markets would be introduced progressively, subject to local regulatory requirements and market infrastructure.

Ghana serves as a starting point for regional expansion

IGNITE’s latest announcement builds on its entry into Ghana in August 2026, when the company launched its operations in the country and appointed Bola Ray to its Global Advisory Board.

The company has subsequently identified Ghana as a strategic base for its wider Sub-Saharan African expansion, with plans to assess additional markets according to their regulatory environments and commercial opportunities.

In an earlier engagement with journalists, Bola Ray said the company intended to pursue expansion in a manner that complied with local laws and market requirements.

His expanded role will involve advising on commercial partnerships and market development across the region, although the company has not provided a detailed timetable for entry into individual markets beyond its existing operations.

“Across Sub-Saharan Africa, millions of ambitious individuals are looking for legitimate, forward-looking vehicles to monetize digital networks, build sustainable enterprises, and participate directly in the local and international economy,” Bola Ray said.

He added that the company intended to combine digital learning tools with consumer products to support independent entrepreneurs.

Global advisory board to oversee strategy and compliance

IGNITE said its Global Advisory Board would provide guidance on long term strategy, ethical compliance and sustainable enterprise across its international markets.

The board is chaired by Malaysian corporate leader Dato’ Sri Subahan Kamal and includes biophysicists Dr. Konstantin Korotkov and Dr. Beverly Rubik, alongside Bola Ray.

The company said the board would advise on governance and commercial development as it expands across Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

“As IGNITE scales across international markets, our footprint must be defined by strict operational transparency, ethical standards, and genuine value creation for our partners,” Subahan said.

He added that Bola Ray’s experience in media and business would contribute to the company’s regional strategy.