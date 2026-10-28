Dangote Refinery Makes History as IPO Attracts Investors from 120 Countries, All 54 African Nations

Landmark offer achieves 100% African participation, reaches all six inhabited continents Dangote: Africa has shown it can finance, build and own its industrial future Bird hails global investor confidence; Murat says transaction sets new benchmark for African capital markets Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has successfully concluded its landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO), attracting investor […]

Landmark offer achieves 100% African participation, reaches all six inhabited continents

Dangote: Africa has shown it can finance, build and own its industrial future

Bird hails global investor confidence; Murat says transaction sets new benchmark for African capital markets

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals has successfully concluded its landmark Initial Public Offering (IPO), attracting investor applications from 120 countries across all six inhabited continents, including every one of Africa’s 54 countries, in an unprecedented demonstration of the continent’s capacity to mobilise capital and broaden ownership of strategic industrial assets.

The historic offering, widely described as The People’s IPO, achieved 100 per cent geographical coverage of Africa, bringing together investors from across the continent and beyond in a transaction that could redefine the scale, accessibility and international reach of African capital markets. More than a conventional fundraising exercise, the IPO has emerged as a landmark in financial inclusion, demonstrating how digital technology, coordinated financial institutions and innovative distribution channels can connect millions of potential investors to opportunities previously dominated by institutional and high-net-worth participants. The transaction was supported by an extensive network of commercial banks, stockbroking firms, fintech platforms, capital market institutions and distribution partners, whose collaboration expanded access to the offer across national boundaries and created new pathways for retail participation.

For Dangote Industries Limited, the conclusion of the IPO marks a defining moment in its industrial journey, transforming the refinery’s ownership proposition from an investment driven by a single entrepreneurial vision into an opportunity for broader African participation. President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, described the outcome as a powerful affirmation of African confidence, enterprise and the continent’s ability to mobilise its own resources for development.

“When we set out to build this refinery, many doubted that a project of this scale could be delivered by Africans. We proved that Africa could build it. Today, through this historic IPO, we have demonstrated something equally important: Africans are ready to own and participate in the prosperity created by their own industries.

“To have investor applications from all 54 African countries is deeply significant to me. It tells us that our people do not simply want to consume what Africa produces; they want to invest in it, own it and share in its future. This is the Africa we have always believed in,” he said. “We did not undertake this IPO simply because we needed to raise capital. We wanted to open the doors of ownership, give ordinary Africans an opportunity to participate in an enterprise of global significance and establish a new culture of shared prosperity. The refinery was built in Africa, by African determination, and its future must create opportunities for Africans. Today, we have made history together. But the greater achievement will be the generation of African investors, entrepreneurs and industrialists that this transaction inspires. Our ambition is not merely to build successful businesses. It is to help build a prosperous, self-reliant Africa whose people are participants in its economic destiny. As we advance our expansion programme and Vision 2030 strategy, we remain committed to strengthening our operational performance, deepening our contribution to Africa’s energy security and building an enterprise that rewards the confidence placed in it”

The IPO’s geographical reach is particularly significant for a continent where capital markets have historically been fragmented by national boundaries, differing regulatory environments and limited retail investor participation. By attracting applications from all 54 African countries, the transaction has demonstrated the potential for a more connected investment ecosystem in which Africans can participate in major industrial opportunities beyond their domestic markets. The offering also highlights the growing importance of digital financial infrastructure in widening investment access. Through partnerships involving traditional financial institutions and technology-driven investment platforms, the transaction created multiple channels through which eligible investors could express interest and submit applications.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, David Bird, said the international response reflected confidence in the refinery’s operating capabilities, industrial scale and long-term growth prospects.

“The successful conclusion of this IPO is a remarkable milestone for Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals. Investor applications spanning 120 countries demonstrate the extraordinary international interest in our business and the confidence that investors are placing in the future of this refinery. We have built one of the world’s most significant refining and petrochemical complexes, and our focus remains on translating that industrial scale into operational excellence, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value,” he said. “What makes this transaction particularly meaningful is the breadth of participation. The opportunity to own a stake in a major African industrial enterprise has reached investors across every African country and all six inhabited continents. That is a powerful endorsement of the refinery’s potential and of Africa’s growing relevance in global investment markets.”

The refinery’s IPO opened on September 14, 2026, offering 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 per share, representing a proposed capital raise of approximately N2.15 trillion. Initially scheduled to close on October 13, the offer was extended to October 27 following approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission, allowing additional time for investors across Africa and other international markets to participate. The extension reflected the Group’s stated ambition to prioritise the breadth of ownership alongside the financial objectives of the transaction. Beyond the industrial significance of the refinery itself, the IPO has also established a model for collaboration across Africa’s financial services ecosystem. Its distribution network brought together institutions operating across banking, securities trading, financial technology and investor engagement, demonstrating how coordinated infrastructure can expand access to large-scale investment opportunities.

Group Chief Financial Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Murat Erden, speaking on the execution and wider significance of the offering, said the transaction had established an important precedent for the continent’s capital markets.

“The Dangote Refinery People’s IPO represents much more than a landmark capital-raising exercise. It marks a defining moment in the evolution of African capital markets, demonstrating our continent’s ability to mobilise domestic savings, connect investors across borders and broaden ownership of strategic industrial assets. Reaching investors in 120 countries, including all 54 African nations, is an extraordinary achievement and a powerful testament to the growing investment appetite across our continent. By bringing together banks, capital market institutions, stockbrokers, fintech platforms and innovative digital distribution channels, we have demonstrated that African capital markets can transcend national boundaries and connect millions of people to investment opportunities previously beyond their reach,” he said. “Importantly, this transaction is underpinned by exceptional industrial and financial fundamentals. With US$22.5 billion in revenue and US$5.52 billion in EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026, Dangote Refinery combines world-class industrial scale, strong profitability and significant long-term growth potential. Our greatest achievement is not simply the capital we mobilise, but the doors we open and the foundation we lay for future generations of African investors, entrepreneurs and businesses. We believe the People’s IPO will be remembered not only as a landmark transaction in African capital market history, but as a blueprint for a more inclusive, interconnected and globally competitive African financial ecosystem — one in which Africans increasingly finance, own and share in the prosperity created by their continent’s industrial transformation.”

The successful conclusion of the offer comes as Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals pursues an ambitious programme to expand its refining and petrochemical operations, strengthen its distribution network and support greater energy security across Africa. Located in Lagos, the refinery represents one of the continent’s largest private industrial investments and a major effort to reduce dependence on imported refined petroleum products while building domestic processing capacity.