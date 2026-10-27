Dangote refinery IPO meets target as investors from 119 countries apply –Report

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has reportedly enough commitments from Nigerian and retail investors to meet its initial public offering (IPO) fundraising target, with investors from 119 countries applying for shares in the company.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE has reportedly enough commitments from Nigerian and retail investors to meet its initial public offering (IPO) fundraising target, with investors from 119 countries applying for shares in the company.</span

This is according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter, who disclosed that the offering had attracted between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion in fully funded commitments from domestic and retail investors.

The development comes as the refinery’s IPO is scheduled to close today, October 27, 2026, following a two-week extension of the application period, with strong demand potentially creating an allocation squeeze for international investors.

Dangote IPO attracts global investors

According to people familiar with the offering, investors from all 54 African countries have requested allocations, while applications have been received from 119 countries worldwide.

The sources, who requested anonymity because the process is ongoing, said commitments from Nigerian and retail investors mean the refinery has effectively reached its fundraising target before accommodating international demand.

The offering includes nominee arrangements involving Standard Bank Group, Egypt and Ethiopia, alongside global depositary receipts being sold through exchanges in Kenya and Botswana to facilitate participation by investors outside Nigeria.

The company is expected to use a 30% over-allotment option, potentially increasing the amount raised to about $2.1 billion and creating additional room for overseas investors, although foreign demand could still exceed available allocations.

Speaking in Gaborone, Botswana, on October 14, Aliko Dangote said the refinery had already surpassed its fundraising target, with investor interest exceeding the amount being sought by more than three or four times.

Bloomberg also reported that Dangote could consider selling part of his stake through a secondary sale to investors who miss out on IPO allocations, although this would depend on his assessment of the final order book.

Dangote refinery targets $1.6 billion

The Dangote refinery IPO opened on September 14, 2026, with the company seeking to raise approximately $1.6 billion, equivalent to N2.15 trillion, through the sale of 4.1 billion ordinary shares at N525 each.

The offering has a minimum subscription of 10 shares, valued at N5,250, and is targeting as many as 10 million investors, particularly retail investors across Nigeria and other African markets.

Proceeds from the offering are intended to support the expansion of the Lagos-based refinery, with plans to increase its processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by the first quarter of 2029.

The subscription period was initially scheduled to close on October 13 but was extended by two weeks to October 27 following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As Nairametrics previously reported, the extension was intended to support wider investor participation and provide additional time for prospective subscribers to complete account opening, identity verification and other regulatory requirements.

African markets expand IPO access

The Dangote refinery IPO has attracted participation across several African markets, with the company pursuing regulatory approvals and trading arrangements to facilitate cross-border investment.

These arrangements cover East and Southern Africa, alongside initiatives in Ethiopia and Egypt aimed at expanding access to the refinery’s shares.

In East Africa, regulators in Kenya and Uganda cleared routes for eligible investors to participate in the IPO, with the regional offering expected to raise up to $300.4 million.

In Southern Africa, Gaborone, Botswana’s capital, was selected as a trading venue for depositary receipts targeting investors across the region, with the programme expected to raise $500 million.

Ethiopia’s capital markets regulator approved an arrangement allowing the refinery to offer IPO-linked securities to up to 100 qualified investors in the country.

In Egypt, Dangote Group held discussions with the Egyptian Exchange over a proposed depositary receipt programme that would allow eligible investors to gain exposure to shares in the refinery.

The refinery said the extension of the subscription deadline would support efforts to expand access across African markets, including through additional distribution channels and depositary receipt programmes, while giving prospective investors more time to complete regulatory requirements.