Sahara Group, through its subsidiary Asharami Synergy Kenya Limited, is building a 30,000-metric-tonne liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import, storage and handling terminal in Changamwe, Mombasa, Kenya.

Sahara Group, through its subsidiary Asharami Synergy Kenya Limited, is building a 30,000-metric-tonne liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import, storage and handling terminal in Changamwe, Mombasa, Kenya.

This is to improve supply and support access to affordable cooking gas for 10 million homes by 2028.

According to a statement by Sahara Group, the project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

The facility is expected to strengthen Kenya’s LPG supply chain, support the country’s clean-cooking ambitions and position Mombasa as a regional distribution hub for East and Central Africa.

Sahara Targets 10 Million Kenyan Homes

The company said the facility would occupy 23.19 acres at the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited (KPRL) site and support Kenya’s LPG Growth Strategy and wider clean-cooking ambitions.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Bayo Sotomi, Country Manager of Asharami Synergy Kenya, said the additional storage capacity would enable larger LPG cargoes, improve vessel discharge efficiency and help reduce shipment and demurrage costs.

He said the project would also support wider access to cleaner energy and reduce dependence on traditional cooking fuels.

“The 30,000-metric-tonne LPG storage facility is a major economic boost that will accelerate the energy supply chain. It will ensure lower prices for distribution of clean energy in schools and hospitals and restore forests from firewood cutting.”

Sotomi added that Asharami would work with the government, regulatory authorities and local technical institutions to provide internships, industrial attachments and training in LPG handling, engineering and safety.

He said the terminal could also strengthen Mombasa’s position as an LPG gateway for East and Central Africa, serving markets including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan and eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

New LPG Terminal Targets East Africa

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum, Harsama Kello, said the investment would transform the country’s energy supply chain.

Kello said 70% of Kenyans still relied on kerosene, charcoal and firewood, adding that the government was working through its National LPG Growth Strategy Programme to expand access to clean energy.

He said the project would create employment opportunities for residents of Changamwe and help reduce the cost of cooking gas for households.

“By 2028, we want to make that a reality in homes. Launching Asharami LPG is one of the plans to make Kenya self-sufficient in gas supply,” he said.

The General Manager of Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited, Tom Mailu, assured that the project would comply with environmental requirements and said residents would benefit from the investment, which is expected to take 24 months.

KPRL Board Chair, Lillian Mahiri Zaja, said the facility would also help protect the company’s assets.

“The future of the energy sector will be shaped by institutions we build for the country and for the future of our people,” she said.

The Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Eng. Edward Kinyua, said the multi-billion-shilling facility would support economic growth.

He noted that indoor air pollution remained a major public health concern, with an estimated 25,000 lives lost, and said the project supported the government’s efforts to move households from biomass fuels to LPG.

What you should know

Sahara Group said it continued to invest in LPG shipping, storage and distribution infrastructure across African markets, including Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, Tanzania and Ghana.

The company said these investments were designed to improve supply reliability and expand access to cleaner energy for households and businesses, while supporting local economic opportunities and regional energy security.

In June 2024, Sahara Group announced the appointment of Nomnso Dike as Chief Executive Officer of its Nigerian downstream subsidiary, Asharami Synergy Limited.

The company also appointed Foluso Sobanjo as Head of Africa Downstream, Yvette Selormey as Country Manager of Asharami Energy Resources Limited, Zambia, and Yaa Serwaa Alifo as Head of Sahara Downstream, Ghana.

Sahara Group said the appointments formed part of a strategic initiative to drive transformation across its downstream business.