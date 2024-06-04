Sahara Group have announced the appointment of Nomnso Dike has the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its Nigerian Downstream subsidiary, Asharami Synergy Limited.

The company disclosed this appointment and three others in a statement on its website.

Beyond the appointment of Mr. Nomnso Dike, the company also appointed Foluso Sobanjo as Head, Africa Downstream, Yvette Selormey, as Country Manager, Asharami Energy Resources Limited, Zambia and Yaa Serwaa Alifo, Head, Sahara Downstream, Ghana.

The company noted that the appointments are part of a strategic initiative to drive transformation of its downstream business.

It stated, “Sahara Group, a leading sustainable energy and infrastructure conglomerate is propelling transformation of its downstream business with strategic appointments including Foluso Sobanjo as Head, Africa Downstream, and Nomnso Dike as Chief Executive Officer, Asharami Synergy Limited, a Sahara Group downstream company in Nigeria.” “Other appointments include Yvette Selormey, as Country Manager, Asharami Energy Resources Limited, Zambia and Yaa Serwaa Alifo, Head, Sahara Downstream, Ghana. The newly appointed business leaders have since assumed their new roles.”

What the new appointees say

The new CEO of the company’s Nigeria downstream subsidiary, Mr. Nomnso Dike has about 18-years experience in finance and business development and has worked in different capacities across the Sahara Group.

Speaking on his appointment, he said, “With over eighteen years of experience as a finance and business development professional and having worked in different capacities in Sahara Group, this new phase of growth will certainly produce a new level of service excellence and smart solutions.”

Also, the new head of Sahara Downstream, Ghana- Yvette Selormey- a product of the company’s graduate trainee stated that the company can achieve greater things with her appointment.

She said, “I draw inspiration from the fact that we have the most excellent professionals in Ghana’s oil and Gas industry here at Sahara and I know we will achieve greater things and give the market a breath of fresh experiences,”

The Head of the company’s Sahara Group Corporate Commuication stated that the new appointments reflect the company’s wide array of talents and the opportunity for them to grow and thrive.

Assets of Sahara Group in Nigeria and Africa

Sahara Group holds interest in 6 upstream oil and gas assets in Nigeria and 8 in total across Africa.

The company also operates a slew of power companies ranging from generation and distribution. Its power portfolio comprises of Egbin Power Plc, Afam, Eleme, Trans Amadi and Omoku power plants.

The company also holds a stake in Ikeja Electric- an electricity distribution company in Nigeria and First Independent Power Limited (FIPL).