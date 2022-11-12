The Chairman/Chief Executive, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen Buba Marwa (retd), Group Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr. Kola Adesina will today be awarded at the 4th Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE).

The award ceremony scheduled to be held today at the AfriSAFE Banquet at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is aimed at recognizing exceptional professionalism, rewarding excellence, and raising awareness on the prevention of hazards.

Mr. Marwa and Mr. Adesina will be awarded alongside others for their efforts in the health and safety industry by maintaining a safe and healthy workplace for the benefit of mankind and the environment.

Other recipients include the Chair, of Leadership Empowerment And Resource Network (LEARN), Mrs. Abimbola Fashola; Group Managing Director, Arco Group, Dr. Alfred I. Okoigun, Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu, Executive Chairman, Rift Oil Petroleum Limited and Board Member NLNG Engr. (DR) Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman.

About AfriSAFE award: Africa Safety Award For Excellence (AfriSAFE) is an annual award project raising awareness in all areas of Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE), while also celebrating and showcasing the efforts and achievements of organizations, individuals, and groups that go above and beyond to maintain a safe and healthy workplace for the benefit of mankind and the environment.

The AfriSAFE award is largely sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

