As one of the largest economies in Africa, Nigeria has given rise to numerous multinational companies that have expanded their footprint across the continent.

These Nigerian giants have not only contributed significantly to the country’s economy but have also positioned themselves as key players in Africa’s business landscape.

From oil and gas to telecommunications and banking, Nigerian firms are making their mark, influencing markets, creating jobs, and contributing to economic development in various African countries.

In this article, we take a closer look at some of the Nigerian multinational companies with the most substantial presence across Africa. These companies have built strong brands, established extensive networks, and adapted to diverse markets, further establishing Nigeria’s role as a business hub in Africa.

Here’s a glimpse into the Nigerian multinationals leading the charge in the African business world.

Dangote Group

The Dangote Group is founded and owned by Aliko Dangote – he leads the region’s largest conglomerate, with operations in 17 African countries and a dominant presence in cement production.

At the heart of his business empire is Dangote Cement Plc, West Africa’s largest publicly listed company and the first Nigerian firm to secure a spot on the Forbes Global 2000 Companies list. The cement giant has fueled much of the continent’s infrastructure expansion, supplying materials for roads, bridges, and skyscrapers from Lagos to Accra.

Beyond cement, the Dangote Group has aggressively diversified, venturing into agriculture, food production, and energy. The company is currently undertaking one of its most ambitious projects yet: the construction of Africa’s largest petroleum refinery, petrochemical plant, and fertilizer complex. Its $20 billion refinery, which has been completed, has begun serving the West African oil market.

Zenith Bank PLC

Zenith Bank Plc was founded in May 1990 by Jim Ovia CFR and commenced operations as a commercial bank in July of the same year. Since then, it has evolved into Nigeria’s largest bank by tier-1 capital and one of the top 10 banks in Africa.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, Zenith Bank operates 393 branches across Nigeria and has expanded internationally with subsidiaries in key African markets:

Zenith Bank (Ghana) Limited

Zenith Bank (Sierra Leone) Limited

Zenith Bank (Gambia) Limited

Additionally, Zenith Bank has a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, Zenith Bank (UK) Limited, which was licensed by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in March 2007. The bank also maintains a representative office in China and has expressed plans to further expand into Europe and Asia.

Zenith Bank has a market cap or net worth of N1.59 trillion as of January 29, 2025. Its market cap has increased by 7.29% in one year.

Guaranty Trust Holding Company PLC (GTCO)

Guaranty Trust Holding Company has established itself as a cornerstone of financial services in Africa, with a presence spanning Anglophone and Francophone West Africa, East Africa, and Europe.

The bank has built an impressive asset base exceeding N3.11 trillion and employs over 10,000 professionals across 11 countries including Nigeria, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, and the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1990 by Tayo Aderinokun and Fola Adeola, GTBank has grown rapidly over the last three decades, driven by a commitment to excellence, professionalism, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Lagos, the bank has successfully expanded across the African continent, with operations in Gambia, Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda, and Tanzania. Guaranty Trust Bank currently boasts a market capitalization of N2.1 trillion as of January 30, 2025.

A key milestone in the bank’s growth story is its role in digitizing banking services in Nigeria, positioning it at the forefront of technological advancement in the financial sector.

Sahara Group

Sahara Group is a global energy and infrastructure powerhouse. Founded in 1996 by Tonye Patrick Cole and Temitope Shonubi, the company operates across 42 countries in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Its power subsidiary, SPG, is the largest privately owned, vertically integrated power company in Sub-Saharan Africa. With an ambitious target of 5,000MW generation capacity by 2026, SPG is redefining the region’s energy landscape.

SPG’s assets include Egbin Power Plc., the largest thermal power plant in Sub-Saharan Africa (excluding South Africa), alongside Afam, Eleme, Trans Amadi, and Omoku plants.

The company made bold moves in Nigeria’s power sector, acquiring majority stakes in Egbin Power Plc. and Ikeja Electric Plc., two key assets from the privatized Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN). It also holds a 70% stake in First Independent Power Limited (FIPL), strengthening its dominance in energy distribution.

With $17.5 billion in consolidated revenue and a workforce of over 5,300, Sahara Group continues to shape Africa’s energy future through innovation, investment, and strategic expansion.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) PLC

Founded over 70 years ago, United Bank for Africa (UBA) is a prominent financial institution based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Recognized as one of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most influential banks, UBA operates across 20 African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, the UAE, and has a representative office in France.

With a market capitalization of N1.2 trillion, UBA has established a solid presence on the global stage, notably being the only Sub-Saharan African bank with a deposit-taking license in the U.S..

UBA serves over 45 million customers through 1,000 business offices, 2,669 ATMs, and 87,000 PoS terminals.

The bank offers a comprehensive range of services, including corporate, commercial, SME, consumer, and personal banking, along with pension custody services. In 2022, UBA expanded further by opening operations in Dubai, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a truly global financial player.

Under the leadership of Tony Elumelu who serves as chairman of the company and Oliver Anwuba as CEO, UBA continues to drive financial innovation, maintaining decades of consistent growth and offering a wide array of services that cater to diverse customer needs across its expansive footprint.

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

Founded in 1894, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is one of Africa’s largest and most established financial institutions.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria, the bank operates through its parent company, FBN Holdings Plc, and has a strong presence across sub-Saharan Africa, with subsidiaries in DRC, Ghana, Gambia, Guinea, Sierra Leone, and Senegal.

The bank operates under FBN Holdings Plc and has a market capitalization of N1.04 trillion. Expanding beyond Nigeria, FirstBank began its African expansion in 2011 with the acquisition of Banque International de Credit in the Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the country’s leading banks.

With a strong presence across Africa, FirstBank continues to lead in digital banking and financial services under the leadership of Olufemi Peter Otedola, who was appointed Chairman of FBN Holdings Plc in January 2024.

Flutterwave

Flutterwave, one of Africa’s fastest-growing fintech companies, is transforming digital transactions across the continent. Founded in 2016, the company has facilitated seamless payments for millions of businesses and individuals. Headquartered in Nigeria, it was co-founded by Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, who served as its first CEO, alongside Olugbenga Agboola, the current CEO, and Adeleke Adekoya.

With a valuation of $3.2 billion as of May 2024, Flutterwave has established itself as an African unicorn, serving over 1 million businesses and 2 million individuals.

The company operates across multiple regions, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Uganda, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe.

By offering secure and scalable payment solutions, Flutterwave continues to drive financial inclusion and innovation, shaping the future of digital commerce across Africa and beyond.

Access Bank

Access Bank Plc has grown from a relatively unknown Nigerian bank into one of Africa’s leading financial institutions over the past 26 years. As one of Nigeria’s five largest banks by assets, loans, deposits, and branch network, it has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative financial solutions across corporate, business, and personal banking.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Access Holdings Plc, the bank operates more than 700 branches and service outlets across three continents, serving 60 million customers in 24 markets.

It has subsidiaries across sub-Saharan Africa, a branch in Dubai, and representative offices in China, Lebanon, and India.

Employing approximately 28,000 people, Access Bank continues to expand its global reach while maintaining a strong presence in Nigeria.

Listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 1998, Access Holdings Plc has over 900,000 shareholders and a market capitalization of N1.4 trillion. The bank’s transformation began 23 years ago when Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede and the late Herbert Wigwe acquired it, alongside key executives like Roosevelt Ogbonna from Guaranty Trust Bank. Their leadership reshaped Access Bank into a powerhouse in African banking, driving its continued expansion and innovation.

Globacom

Globacom Limited, commonly known as Glo, is a Nigerian multinational telecommunications company that has played a pivotal role in Africa’s telecom industry since its inception on August 29, 2003, by billionaire Mike Adenuga. As of early 2023, the company boasted over 60.7 million subscribers, securing its place as Nigeria’s second-largest telecom provider.

In 2009, the government of Côte d’Ivoire granted Globacom an operating license, paving the way for the company’s expansion into the Francophone market.

Glo’s impact extends beyond mobile services. In 2011, it became the first telecom company to launch an $800 million high-capacity submarine fiber-optic cable, Glo-1, connecting Nigeria to the United Kingdom, improving internet reliability and affordability.

The company operates across multiple sectors, including Glo Mobile, Glo Broad Access, Glo Gateway, and Glo-1. Though Glo once expanded into Ghana and Benin, its Ghanaian operations were later sold to Airtel.

Despite subscriber fluctuations in recent years, Glo remains a crucial player in Africa’s digital transformation, continuing its mission to bridge the continent’s connectivity gap.

Interswitch

Interswitch, a leading African digital payments and commerce platform, has played a pivotal role in modernizing financial transactions across the continent since its founding in 2002.

Headquartered in Lagos, the company operates in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Gambia, and Germany, with a mission to drive cashless transactions and seamless digital payments.

The company’s journey began with founder Mitchell Elegbe, who was inspired to create Nigeria’s first electronic payment infrastructure after using an ATM in Scotland. Since then, Interswitch has expanded significantly, launching Quickteller, a retail payments ecosystem, and Verve, Africa’s first EMV-certified payment card.

Interswitch’s influence extends beyond Nigeria. In 2011, it acquired a 60% stake in Uganda’s Bankom, strengthening its East African presence. A 2014 majority stake acquisition in Kenya’s Paynet Group.

The company has also partnered with global firms, including Discover Financial Services, to expand its payment processing capabilities.

In January 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria granted Interswitch a Payments Service Holding Company (PSHC) license. With over 11,000 ATMs in its network and a growing presence in Africa, Interswitch remains at the forefront of digital payment innovation.

IHS Towers

IHS Towers, one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of shared telecommunications infrastructure, has played a critical role in expanding digital connectivity across Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Founded in Lagos, Nigeria, by Sam Darwish in 2001, the company has grown rapidly, managing over 40,000 towers across 11 countries.

IHS entered the colocation market in 2009 and significantly expanded its footprint by acquiring MTN’s tower portfolios in Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Zambia, and Rwanda.

In 2020, its acquisition of Cell Site Solutions and a sale-leaseback agreement with Zain in Kuwait marked its expansion beyond Africa.

Today, IHS operates in key markets including Nigeria, South Africa, Brazil, Colombia, and Kuwait.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in October 2021, marking the largest-ever U.S. listing by an African-founded firm. In line with global sustainability efforts, IHS has integrated solar energy and hybrid power solutions, reducing its carbon footprint by 50% by 2030.

With partnerships spanning major mobile network operators like MTN, Orange, Airtel, and Telefonica, IHS Towers remains at the forefront of enabling digital transformation in emerging markets, ensuring seamless communication for millions worldwide.

Air Peace

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline and a major player in West African aviation, continues its expansion with a growing international network spanning 12 countries. As of February 2025, the airline serves 17 domestic and 11 international destinations, including Mumbai, Israel, South Africa, and several West and Central African nations.

Founded in 2013 by Nigerian businessman Allen Onyema, Air Peace was established with the vision of creating economic opportunities for Nigerians through aviation. It launched operations with Dornier 328 and Boeing 737 aircraft, expanding rapidly to become Nigeria’s dominant carrier. The airline’s first international route to Accra, Ghana, began in 2017, followed by intercontinental flights to the UAE and South Africa.

Currently, Air Peace operates flights to major international destinations, including:

Cameroon: Douala (Douala International Airport)

Gambia: Banjul (Banjul International Airport)

Ghana: Accra (Kotoka International Airport)

Ivory Coast: Abidjan (Félix Houphouët Boigny International Airport)

Liberia: Monrovia

Senegal: Dakar (Blaise Diagne International Airport)

Sierra Leone: Freetown (Lungi International Airport)

In 2019, Air Peace gained international recognition for offering free evacuation flights for Nigerians stranded in xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Taleveras Group

Taleveras is a prominent energy and services company with extensive operations and investments in the midstream, downstream, and power sectors of the global energy industry. Founded in 2004 by Nigerian businessman Igho Sanomi, the company has played a significant role in Africa’s energy sector, trading crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas, and power.

At its peak, Taleveras moved more than 170 million barrels of crude and oil products annually and established upstream and downstream assets across several African nations.

Headquartered in Nigeria, Taleveras has a strong international presence, with offices in London, Geneva, Abuja, Lagos, Abidjan, Cape Town, and Dubai. The company is also actively expanding into Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and renewable energy, reinforcing its commitment to a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Oil & Gas Trading: Taleveras has been one of Africa’s largest energy traders, with a diversified portfolio spanning crude oil, refined products, and natural gas.

Oil Mining Lease 29 (OML 29): In partnership with the Aiteo Consortium, Taleveras won a $2.85 billion bid for OML 29, the largest oil block offered by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).

Crude Oil Swap: Through its subsidiary Taleveras Petroleum Trading BV, the company was involved in Nigeria’s crude-for-product exchange program with Duke Oil, supplying refined petroleum products in exchange for crude oil lifted from Nigeria.

Equatorial Guinea Oil Storage Hub: In 2015, Taleveras signed a deal with Equatorial Guinea’s government to build a 1.34 million-tonne oil storage facility on Bioko Island, the largest of its kind in Africa.

As part of its long-term strategy, Taleveras has expanded into renewable energy and LNG, aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The company aims to leverage its infrastructure and expertise to transition toward cleaner energy solutions for Africa and beyond.

Oando

Oando Plc is a leading Nigerian multinational energy company with operations spanning the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors. The company has established itself as a major player in the oil and gas industry, with a production output of 43,000 barrels per day of oil equivalent and a market capitalization of N115.1 billion.

In 2016, the company formed OVH Energy in collaboration with the Vitol Group and Helios Investment Partners, while also securing a deal with Helios for a 49% stake in its midstream business. In 2024, Oando acquired the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) from Eni for $783 million, a deal that won the ‘Deal of the Year’ award at Africa Energy Week.

Originally established as Esso Africa in 1956, Oando underwent several transformations, including a government-led rebranding as Unipetrol Nigeria in 1976. Following multiple acquisitions, including the merger with Agip Nigeria Plc in 2002, the company became Oando Plc in 2003.

Oando has since expanded its footprint beyond Nigeria, with operations in Ghana, Benin, Togo, Dubai, and London. Its subsidiary, Oando Energy Resources (OER), also holds interests in São Tomé and Príncipe.