Sahara Group announced its 2023 Graduate Management Trainee programme on the 1st of February and the application deadline is February 15.

The programme will train young men and women who desire to make a difference and become a lever of growth at Sahara Group.

More about the programme: The Sahara Group GMT programme is a career boost for recent graduates and young professionals who have the potential and desire to become future leaders at Sahara. The program will run for 9 months and will combine theoretical business know-how with practical application on the job.

The program is mainly experiential, focusing on developing meaningful and impactful skills.

It will include foundational skills training, assignments and rotations, stretch projects, coaching, and mentoring which ultimately will make you globally competitive.

Qualifications & experience needed: To be considered for the programme, the ideal applicant has to meet the following criteria-

A bachelor’s degree with a minimum of 2:1 in any discipline

0- 2 years of post-graduate formal working experience

A completed NYSC certificate

A master’s degree from a recognised university and professional qualifications will be an advantage

Fluency in English

The ability to speak French is an advantage

Must be 25 years (or below) at the time of application.

Candidates who meet the criteria should click here to apply online.

The closing date for applications is the 15th of February, 2023.

About Sahara Group: Sahara was founded almost three decades ago and has become a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Sahara Group provides innovative and sustainable energy solutions through its almost 5000 unique professionals that embody the transformative Sahara spirit.