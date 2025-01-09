The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 has highlighted a significant shift in the global labor market, emphasizing the rapid decline of certain roles as businesses adapt to changing economic conditions.
The drivers of this transformation by 2030 according to the report include technological innovations, geoeconomic fragmentation, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts, and the green transition. These factors, both individually and collectively, are reshaping the future of work.
The report identifies the Fastest Declining Jobs and Fastest Growing Jobs globally, showcasing the industries most affected by automation, digital transformation, and evolving consumer behaviors.
Jobs such as postal clerks, bank tellers, data entry clerks etc are rapidly declining as businesses streamline operations, adopt advanced technologies, and reduce reliance on manual processes.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, businesses are navigating unique challenges, including skills gaps and a shortage of investment capital, which have implications for job creation and retention.
The report reveals that 64% of businesses in the region expect an increasing focus on labor and social issues to shape their strategies between 2025 and 2030.
In Nigeria, the report highlights that the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and digital job creation are growing, but the lack of skilled talent remains a barrier. The report notes that 87% of Nigerian employers anticipate a rising demand for network and cybersecurity skills by 2030, surpassing the global average of 70%.
Top 10 fastest declining jobs
According to the report, the jobs expected to experience the steepest decline include:
- Postal Service Clerks
- Bank Tellers and Related Clerks
- Data Entry Clerks
- Cashiers and Ticket Clerks
- Administrative Assistants and Executive Secretaries
- Printing and Related Trades Workers
- Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Clerks
- Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks
- Transportation Attendants and Conductors
- Door-to-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers
Top 10 fastest growing jobs
- Big Data Specialists
- FinTech Engineers
- AI and Machine Learning Specialists
- Software and Applications Developers
- Security Management Specialists
- Data Warehousing Specialists
- Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Specialists
- UI and UX Designers
- Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers
- Internet of Things Specialists
These roles are being phased out due to advancements in automation, digital payment systems, and the rise of self-service technologies.
The future of workforce development in Nigeria
The WEF report highlights that skills gaps and challenges in attracting talent will continue to hinder business transformation in Nigeria. To address these challenges:
- 73% of firms operating in Nigeria see the need for increased public-sector funding for reskilling and upskilling programs.
- 40% of businesses emphasize the importance of improving transport services and infrastructure to enhance talent availability.
South Africa faces similar challenges, with 60% of businesses identifying skills gaps as a critical barrier to transformation by 2030. The report also highlights that:
- 55% of South African companies plan to target individuals from disadvantaged religious, ethnic, and racial backgrounds to diversify their talent pool.
- 34% of businesses plan to remove degree requirements to create more accessible pathways to emerging roles like AI and Machine Learning Specialists.
