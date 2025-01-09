The World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 has highlighted a significant shift in the global labor market, emphasizing the rapid decline of certain roles as businesses adapt to changing economic conditions.

The drivers of this transformation by 2030 according to the report include technological innovations, geoeconomic fragmentation, economic uncertainty, demographic shifts, and the green transition. These factors, both individually and collectively, are reshaping the future of work.

The report identifies the Fastest Declining Jobs and Fastest Growing Jobs globally, showcasing the industries most affected by automation, digital transformation, and evolving consumer behaviors.

Jobs such as postal clerks, bank tellers, data entry clerks etc are rapidly declining as businesses streamline operations, adopt advanced technologies, and reduce reliance on manual processes.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, businesses are navigating unique challenges, including skills gaps and a shortage of investment capital, which have implications for job creation and retention.

The report reveals that 64% of businesses in the region expect an increasing focus on labor and social issues to shape their strategies between 2025 and 2030.

In Nigeria, the report highlights that the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector and digital job creation are growing, but the lack of skilled talent remains a barrier. The report notes that 87% of Nigerian employers anticipate a rising demand for network and cybersecurity skills by 2030, surpassing the global average of 70%.

Top 10 fastest declining jobs

According to the report, the jobs expected to experience the steepest decline include:

Postal Service Clerks

Bank Tellers and Related Clerks

Data Entry Clerks

Cashiers and Ticket Clerks

Administrative Assistants and Executive Secretaries

Printing and Related Trades Workers

Accounting, Bookkeeping, and Payroll Clerks

Material-Recording and Stock-Keeping Clerks

Transportation Attendants and Conductors

Door-to-Door Sales Workers, News and Street Vendors, and Related Workers

Top 10 fastest growing jobs

Big Data Specialists

FinTech Engineers

AI and Machine Learning Specialists

Software and Applications Developers

Security Management Specialists

Data Warehousing Specialists

Autonomous and Electric Vehicle Specialists

UI and UX Designers

Light Truck or Delivery Services Drivers

Internet of Things Specialists

These roles are being phased out due to advancements in automation, digital payment systems, and the rise of self-service technologies.

The future of workforce development in Nigeria

The WEF report highlights that skills gaps and challenges in attracting talent will continue to hinder business transformation in Nigeria. To address these challenges:

73% of firms operating in Nigeria see the need for increased public-sector funding for reskilling and upskilling programs.

40% of businesses emphasize the importance of improving transport services and infrastructure to enhance talent availability.

South Africa faces similar challenges, with 60% of businesses identifying skills gaps as a critical barrier to transformation by 2030. The report also highlights that: