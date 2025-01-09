There were gunshots near the Presidential Palace in N’Djamena, the capital of Chad, late on Wednesday.

The incident occurred shortly after Chadian Prime Minister Allamaye Halina met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss bilateral cooperation.

The gunfire, which erupted around 8 PM local time, resulted in the deaths of more than a dozen people.

The government reported that 18 of the 24 attackers were killed during the failed raid on the president’s office, with one security officer also losing their life in the battle.

Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah reassured the public that soldiers were protecting the president and that the situation was under control.

Appearing in a Facebook live broadcast alongside soldiers, Koulamallah stated, “The situation is completely under control, there is no fear.” He emphasized their commitment to defending the president.

Aim at restoring democracy

This incident occurred roughly a week after parliamentary elections aimed at restoring democracy, which were boycotted by the main opposition. The election results are still pending, and analysts believe the outcome may strengthen President Mahamat Deby Itno’s hold on power.

Deby Itno came to power as a military leader following the death of his father, who ruled for thirty years, during a conflict with rebels in 2021. He was elected president last year in a vote that international observers deemed lacking in credibility.

Meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister

At Wednesday’s bilateral meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed his anticipation for Halina’s continued support for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

In September last year, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno attended the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, where the two heads of state elevated bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, advancing their relations to a new level, Wang said.

Under the strategic guidance of the two leaders, bilateral cooperation is advancing rapidly, he added. China is willing to strengthen all-around cooperation with Chad, steadfastly support each other on major issues, jointly oppose power politics and bullying, safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of both sides, and uphold international fairness and justice, Wang said.

At the FOCAC Beijing Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed 10 partnership action plans for China and Africa to jointly advance modernization.

Each plan aligns with the development needs of African countries, including Chad, reflects the shared aspirations of the African people, and will provide tangible support for Chad’s development and revitalization, Wang said.

Halina said that in September last year, the Chadian and Chinese presidents held fruitful talks and decided to elevate the friendly cooperation between the two countries to a new level.

“The Chadian government will actively implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, prioritize relations with China in its foreign policy, and position itself as China’s most steadfast and reliable partner”, he said.

He added that Chad firmly adheres to the one-China policy, recognizing that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.