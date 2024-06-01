Sixty-one Nigerian passengers from an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are currently stranded in Chad, where they were dropped off by the airline due to a weather-related technical issue.

Following the intervention of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, they are now awaiting a rescue airlift to bring them to Abuja tomorrow.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, addressed the situation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). He shared a video made by some of the stranded passengers calling for his office’s intervention.

In response, he directed the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to take immediate action by engaging with Air France and intervening in the situation. He also urged the airline to promptly state the status of the stranded Nigerians.

“It has come to my attention that some Nigerians on an Air France flight from Paris to Abuja are presently stranded in Chad, from where the flight earlier dropped some passengers. I have immediately directed the Consumer Protection Department of the NCAA to swing into action and engage Air France. We shall inform everyone of the outcome soon. Meanwhile, I urge @AirFranceNG to immediately issue a statement on the fate of those Nigerians,” Keyamo’s post read.

More insights

Responding to the issue, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) announced via its official X account that the Air France aircraft experienced a technical issue due to weather conditions.

The NCAA confirmed that accommodation and meals have been provided for the 61 stranded passengers, and a replacement plane from Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris is scheduled to arrive in Chad on Sunday to transport the passengers to Abuja.

“The aircraft developed a tech due to weather. Accommodation and feeding were provided for 61 passengers. A ferry plane from Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) arrives in Chad tomorrow to airlift passengers to Abuja. The Estimated Time of Departure is being discussed and passengers will be updated,” the post read.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, also made a statement on the issue via his official X account.

He confirmed that the NCAA has engaged with Air France and that the airline has arranged accommodations and meals for the affected Nigerian passengers.

“We have engaged the airline. Aircraft developed a tech due to weather. All 61 passengers have been accommodated in two hotels and feeding is taken care of. Discussions are ongoing to ensure pax are flown in ASAP. Will provide further updates shortly,” Achimugu’s post read.