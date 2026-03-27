The Federal Government of Nigeria has opened the registration process for a nationwide initiative aimed at training 10 million Nigerians on financial inclusion and literacy.

This ambitious program is designed to equip Nigerians, particularly women and youth, with essential financial skills, investment knowledge, and digital competencies that are crucial for sustainable wealth creation.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Office of the Vice President through the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI), is a key component of Nigeria’s broader strategy to address financial exclusion and build a more financially literate population.

What the Federal Government is saying

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, who is also the chairman of PreCEFI, emphasized the transformative impact of this initiative not just for Nigeria but globally.

He was represented by Dr. Tope Kolade Fasua, the Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs, during the launch in Abuja, which was held in collaboration with six professional bodies and several development partners.

Shettima expressed his excitement about the scope of the program, noting that it would cover various sectors such as digital literacy, IT literacy, financial literacy, healthcare, wellness, creative arts and design, business and entrepreneurship, engineering skills, and even hospitality and tourism.

He stated that the initiative is designed to empower Nigerians in multiple dimensions, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for national and global impact.

“The initiative will become one of the flagship programmes of President Bola Tinubu in terms of its impact on the Nigerian people and how it can transcend into a global impact,” Shettima added.

“I commend the widely focused areas of the potential impact to cover digital literacy and information technology, IT literacy, financial literacy, economic literacy, service delivery literacy, and healthcare.”

He also acknowledged the vital contributions of development partners who have collaborated effectively to bring the training program to fruition.

Get up to speed

Earlier in February 2026, the Presidential Committee on Economic & Financial Inclusion (PreCEFI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with six professional bodies to help design the training programs aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s financial and enterprise workforce.

These bodies are tasked with developing certification pathways, digital skills initiatives, and mentorship platforms as part of the training.

The professional bodies involved in the partnership include the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), and the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA), among others.

Additionally, the program benefits from the support of international development partners such as the World Bank, WAWUAfrica, African Union (AU), ECOWAS, and the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

More Insights

The Technical Adviser to the President on Economic and Financial Inclusion, Dr. Nurudeen Zauro, mentioned that ongoing discussions with stakeholders are focused on ensuring that Nigerians are well-informed about the registration process and avoid falling prey to fraudulent schemes.

Zauro emphasized that the training is free of charge and urged Nigerians to be cautious about any requests for payment.

“The essence here is such that Nigerians can be well guided, because this training is free of charge. We don’t want to have a situation whereby anybody will be requested to make any form of payment,” Zauro explained.

He also stressed the importance of providing accurate information to ensure that citizens successfully register and participate in the program.

What you should know

In line with the government’s commitment to long-term capacity building, Vice President Shettima highlighted that the MoU signed between the Federal Government and the professional bodies is a strategic investment in human, institutional, and ethical infrastructure, which forms the foundation for inclusive growth.